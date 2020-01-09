Bengaluru FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming Details, Team News And Squad Details

Bengaluru FC host Jamshedpur for their Matchday 12 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Bengaluru FC are currently on the third spot of the points table with five wins in 11 games (D 4, L 2). The Bengaluru-based side have a total of 19 points to their name. The defending champions have won just thrice in their last five clashes (L 2). Bengaluru FC have found the net 13 times this ISL season and conceded 7 goals. They have a goal difference of 6. As for Jamshedpur FC, they are on the sixth spot of the points table with 3 wins in 10 games (D 4, L 3). Jamshedpur FC have managed to bag a total of 13 points in the season with a goal difference of 0.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming details

Competition: Indian Super League Date and Time: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 7:30 PM Venue: Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

The Blues will aim to close the gap at the top when they face Jamshedpur FC in a crucial game at the Fortress tonight. More via @DeccanHerald #MediaWatch #BFCJFC pic.twitter.com/FpwK6oMpxz — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 9, 2020

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Team Squad

Bengaluru FC:

Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serrán, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas, Edmund Lalrindika.

Jamshedpur FC:

Subrata Pal, Rafique Ali Sardar, Niraj Kumar, Amrit Gope, Augustin Fernandes, Tiri, Narender, Joyner Lourenco, Robin Gurung, Keegan Pereira, Karan Amin, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam, Noé Acosta Rivera, Mobashir Rahman, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, C.K. Vineeth, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary.

