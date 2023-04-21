Super Cup: Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will square up in the first semifinal of the Super Cup at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode at 7 pm IST on Friday. Except for their opening encounter against Sreenidi Deccan, Bengaluru have been pretty dominant against Roundglass Punjab and Kerala Blasters in the next two matches. Jamshedpur remain unbeaten in the group stage including a brilliant 3-0 victory over ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan.

BFC lost the ISl final to ATKMB in penalty shootouts and would be eager to finish the season with a couple of trophies in their tally. They went back to Bengaluru and returned to Kozhikode on the eve of the semifinal. Coach Simon Grayson believes they are ready for the challenge against JFC.

“I think we’ve got a welcome break in the last couple of days. It helped us to recharge our batteries a little bit, returning to Bengaluru and getting a few training sessions done as well. We’re ready to go again and look forward to the game on Friday.

“It’s another test, but it’s an opportunity for us to make our third final this season, which would be a fantastic achievement. It plays a part, both mentally and physically, that you’re ready.

For Jamshedpur, they had a disappointing Indian Super League having finished second last in the table and coach Adrian Boothroyd thinks this would be a good chance to make amends for their past mistakes.

“I’m very pleased with how the group stage went for us, but that is over now, and means nothing. We have been attacking a lot, and scoring goals, so the boys are quite enjoying the tournament.”

When and where the Super Cup semifinal match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place?

The Super Cup semifinal between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode at 7 pm IST on Friday

How to watch the Super Cup semifinal match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC?