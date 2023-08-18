Durand Cup 2023 Highlights: Kerala Blasters Share Spoils With Bengaluru FC In Kolkata

Quick links:
Kerala Blasters shared the spoils with Bengaluru FC as the southern derby ended in 2-2 draw
Aimen draws level for Kerala Blasters
Ashish finds out the net as Bengaluru have their second
Second half kicks off
The score is level at the break
Edmund levels the score for Bengaluru FC
Justine opens the scoring for Kerala Blasters in the Durand Cup.
14' ഒരു ഉഗ്രൻ തുടക്കം ⚽️👌— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) August 18, 2023
Our No 1⃣4⃣ opens the scoring in the 14th minute! 🎯
BFC 0 - 1 KBFC #BFCKBFC #DurandCup #KBFC #KeralaBlasters
The match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters has kicked off.
TEAM NEWS! ⚡️ Here's how the Blue Colts line up to face Kerala Blasters in the #DurandCup2023. 🔵#WeAreBFC #Santhoshakke pic.twitter.com/hKNdOUVaHF— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 18, 2023
Adrian Luna will lead the line for Kerala Blasters
Presenting our Starting XI ⤵️#BFCKBFC #DurandCup #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/zjdinv3jji— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) August 18, 2023
Against a youthful Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters will seek to create more chances.
Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City FC in the final of the 131nd edition and the onus will be on them to do well this time.
Bengaluru FC will clash with Kerala Blasters in a must win tie at Kolkata’s Kishore Bharati Krirangan.