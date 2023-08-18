Last Updated:

Durand Cup 2023 Highlights: Kerala Blasters Share Spoils With Bengaluru FC In Kolkata

Kerala Blasters and defending champions Bengaluru FC will faceoff in a must win Southern derby at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Bengaluru have fielded a second string side while Kerala Blasters will have some of the most prominent names in Indian football. Get all the Durand Cup live updates at republicworld.com.

Football News
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live score

Image: Durand Cup

20:01 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup live score: Kerala Blasters FC 2-2 Bengaluru FC

Kerala Blasters shared the spoils with Bengaluru FC as the southern derby ended in 2-2 draw

19:54 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup live score: Kerala Blasters level the score

Aimen draws level for Kerala Blasters

19:15 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Bengaluru FC restore the lead

Ashish finds out the net as Bengaluru have their second

19:06 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: match resumes

Second half kicks off

18:58 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: The score is even at halftime

The score is level at the break

18:44 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Bengaluru FC equalise

Edmund levels the score for Bengaluru FC

18:21 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Kerala Blasters take the lead

Justine opens the scoring for Kerala Blasters in the Durand Cup.

 

18:06 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters kicks off

The match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters has kicked off.

17:18 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Bengaluru FC name a youthful starting lineup
17:18 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Kerala Blasters name their starting lineup

Adrian Luna will lead the line for Kerala Blasters 

16:27 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Kerala Blasters will be the favourites

Against a youthful Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters will seek to create more chances.

16:27 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Bengaluru FC are the defending champions

Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City FC in the final of the 131nd edition and the onus will be on them to do well this time.

16:27 IST, August 18th 2023
Durand Cup Live Score: Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters in Kolkata

Bengaluru FC will clash with Kerala Blasters in a must win tie at Kolkata’s Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

