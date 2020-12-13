Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters Live Stream: How To Watch ISL Game Live And All Team News

Following a scintillating clash against NorthEast United which ended in a 2-2 draw, Bengaluru FC will battle it out against Kerala Blasters in the Hero ISL on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Here are the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, predicted line-ups and other details of the match.

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters? Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live stream

The Hero ISL live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Network. Besides, the Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Here are more details on how to watch Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters live.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium

Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020

Time: 7.30 pm IST

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters preview

Bengaluru FC have had a mixed start to the Hero ISL campaign with just one victory, against Chennaiyin FC, in four games. Bengaluru FC could have pulled off an epic comeback in the previous game against NorthEast United but had to settle with a draw. They sit fourth in the ISL 2020-21 standings, having racked up six points in four games.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters arrive into the game following a humiliating defeat against FC Goa. Although Vicente pulled one goal back in the final minute, he could not cut down the two-goal deficit. Instead, FC Goa went on to score again in the injury time to finish the clash 3-1. Kerala Blasters are yet to bag a victory in the competition and sit ninth in the ISL 2020-21 standings with two points to their credit.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters team news

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar, Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters predicted line-ups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Srivas, Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Ajith Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartulu, Harmanjot Khabra, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Jessel Carneiro, Seityasen Singh, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha, Gary Hooper, Lalthathanga Khawlhring

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters prediction

Bengaluru FC are the favourites to win the tie against Kerala Blasters.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: FC Goa Twitter