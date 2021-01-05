Bengaluru FC Vs Mumbai City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Bengaluru FC take on Mumbai City FC in Tuesday night’s Indian Super League clash at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. Slated to be played on Tuesday, 5th January 2021, this ISL fixture will kick off at 7.30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City live stream, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City prediction among other details of this thrilling ISL encounter.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City team news

Bengaluru FC are going to start the match without the services of Erik Paartalu, as the player received his fourth yellow card which keeps him suspended for the Mumbai City clash. Ashique Kuruniyan, who had facial surgery is still recovering and will be unavailable for selection.

Mumbai City will be delighted to have midfielder Hugo Boumous back to full fitness and rearing to go as they walk into the game without any latest injures concerns. However, the Islanders will be playing the match following a win against Kerla blasters which came just three days ago. Fatigue and lack of rest could affect the performances of the visitors who play an expressive style of football.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City predicted playing 11

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Ajith Kumar; Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh, Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rowllin Borges, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Hernán Santana, Adam Le Fondre

How to watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City prediction

Mumbai City FC are going all out in an attempt to clinch their first ISL title and look like a team with great quality and a strong squad. Currently, second in the Hero ISL standings with a game in hand, the Islanders will be aiming to go on the top against Bengaluru FC who have struggled to be at their best in the ongoing season. We predict a comfortable win for Sergio Lobera’s men at the end of this ISL clash.

Prediction – Bengaluru FC 1-3 Mumbai City FC