Bengaluru Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Bengaluru FC square off against ATK Mohun Bagan in their Tuesday night clash of the Indian Super League. The match is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on February 9 with the kickoff slated for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream alongside other details of this match.

Second-ranked ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Bengaluru FC who are slotted 6th in the Hero ISL standings as both teams look to secure a top-four spot for themselves on Tuesday. While Bengaluru FC will be aiming to remain in contention for a playoff spot, ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to take advantage of Mumbai City FC's draw and reduce the gap between them and Sergio Lobera's men to 1 point with a win.

Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news

Bengaluru FC will remain without the services of Ashique Kuruniyan as the Indian international has not involved in heavy training with the first team while Juanan will most likely miss the rest of Bengaluru FC’s campaign after tearing up his hamstring. Interim head coach Naushad Moosa will be sweating over the fitness of Cleiton Silva who remains a major doubt for the Mohun Bagan clash while Dimas Delgado is currently in quarantine and will not be included in Bengaluru’s squad for their Tuesday night match.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will miss Pronay Halder who remains suspended from featuring against Bengaluru FC on Tuesday. Antonio López Habas does not have any latest health scares and injury concerns as he is likely to make minimum changes to the team that featured against Odisha FC. He will be happy with Marcelinho who played a crucial part n their previous win. Lenny Rodrigues had a good outing and will likely retain their place in the starting 11 against Bengaluru FC.

Where to watch Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan prediction

Antonio López Habas's team registered a narrow 1-0 victory during the previous meeting of both teams and will look to replicate similar results. ATK Mohun Bagan start the match as heavy favourites and look likely to walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Bengaluru 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

