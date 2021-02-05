Bengaluru Vs Chennaiyin Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Bengaluru FC will welcome Chennaiyin FC in their upcoming Indian Super League fixture on Friday. The ISL clash is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday, February 5, and is set to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin live stream, playing 11, and other details of this match.

8th ranked Chennaiyin FC have been pretty inconsistent with their performances this season and will be looking to get everything right as they play Bengaluru FC who are slotted 6th in the ISL table. Bengaluru FC registered a narrow 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC in their previous head to head meeting last year and will be hoping to replicate a similar result in this game while Chennaiyin FC will look to register their fourth win of the season.

Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin team news

Bengaluru FC will remain without the services of Juanan who is suffering from a hamstring injury. The defender is reported to have a tear in his hamstring and the severity of the injury could see the Spaniard being ruled out for the remainder of the ISL 20-21 campaign. Leon Augustine also suffered from a hamstring injury and remains unavailable for the Chennaiyin clash. He will be joined by the injured Xisco Hernandez and Rahul Bheke, who is suspended for this game after registering four yellow cards.

Aman Chetri has been a long-term absentee for Chennaiyin following his finger injury and is expected to be sidelined again for this match. Csaba Laslo will be sweating over the match fitness of Anirudh Thapa and Manuel Lanzarote as the duo is back on the field and training with the first team but remains a major doubt for the Bengaluru clash. Chennaiyin FC will welcome star defender Enes Sipovic back as he has served his suspension and will be in contention to start on Friday.

How to watch Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin Prediction

WIth Chennaiyin FC going through a rough patch of form, the Friday night encounter provides Naushad Moosa's men the perfect continue building on the winning momentum and secure three crucial points. We predict a narrow win for the hosts in this Southern Derby as Bengaluru FC looks to keep remain in contention to end in the top four.

Prediction- Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin

