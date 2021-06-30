Benitez Everton Contract: How Much Will The Former Liverpool Boss Earn?

Former Liverpool head coach Rafael Benitez is set to make a return to Merseyside with the Spanish tactician rumoured to be appointed as Everton new manager soon. The 61-year-old will be unveiled as the Toffees' new head coach after he was reportedly present at the club's training ground, Finch Farm. We look at Benitez Everton contract alongside other details of the deal with the announcement on the verge of being confirmed.

Rafa Benitez finally signs his contract as new Everton manager until June 2024 after two weeks negotiations. He’s been approached by Italian clubs but Premier League job was his priority. 🔵🇪🇸 #EFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021

Benitez Everton contract: Spaniard closing in on a three-year deal

According to various reports, the Benitez Everton contract sees the Spanish tactician agree upon a three-year deal with the Merseyside outfit. He is expected to take charge of Everton and be at the helm at Goodison Park after Carlo Ancelotti decided to vacate the post and return to Real Madrid earlier this month. The Italian is said to have resigned from his position after an irresistible offer from Los Blancos president Florentino Perez and make the switch to join the Spanish giants on June 1.

Everton were rumoured to have shortlisted over eight candidates with the likes of former Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo and David Moyes in the mix before narrowing their choice down to Rafael Benitez. Duncan Ferguson, Eddie Howe alongside Lille's title-winning manager Christophe Galtier and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez were also said to be on the shortlist. However, the Toffees are now expected to confirm the appointment of Rafael Benitez with the former Liverpool boss' announcement set to take place in the upcoming days.

Rafael Benitez managerial career

Rafael Benítez started off as a Real Madrid B head coach in 1993–1995 with Valencia being his first major job back in 2001–2004. After his successes in Spain, the 61-year-old moved to England with Rafael Benítez Liverpool record revealing how the 61-year-old won the Champions League and FA Cup during his stint at Anfield.

Since leaving Liverpool, the Spaniard also had a stint with Chelsea where he won the Europa League along with being the head coach at teams like Inter Milan, Napoli and Real Madrid. His latest job in English football was with Newcastle United before joining the Chinese Super League team Dalian Professional for a short stint.

Rafael Benítez is now set to take charge of Everton ahead of their upcoming season with the Toffees set to kickstart their 2021-22 campaign with a home match against Southampton. Their first domestic league clash is scheduled on August 14-15 with no updates on Rafael Benítez salary with more details expected to arrive soon.

Image Source: AP News