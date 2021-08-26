Benjamin Mendy Suspended By Manchester City After Being Charged With Rape & Sexual Assault

Manchester City has suspended defender Benjamin Mendy, who is awaiting an inquiry after he was accused of rape and sexual assault by the police. Mendy has allegedly been detained and is scheduled to answer at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 27.

The defender is charged with four allegations of rape and one offence of sexual assault involving three different complainants. According to the Crown Prosecution Service, Mendy has been accused of sexual assault involving allegations by three complainants over the age of 16 between October 2020 and August 2021.

The Cheshire Police issued a statement that read: “The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorized Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault. Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

“The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021. Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 August.” read the police record.

Benjamin Mendy suspended - Manchester City issues statement

Manchester City quickly responded to the accusations over their defender Benjamin Mendy. They have officially suspended the 27-year-old until further investigation. Manchester City also notified that they won’t be commenting on the issue until all the legal process is completed.

“Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation. The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is, therefore, unable to make further comment until that process is complete,” read Manchester City’s statement.

Benjamin Mendy was a key figure in Manchester City's pre-season campaign, starting against Leicester City in the Community Shield, which they won 1-0. He also played 78 minutes in the 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League opener before warming the bench against Norwich City in the next encounter.

Image credits: Benmendy23 Instagram