Benzema Injury Update: Will Real Madrid Striker Miss France's Euro 2020 Opener?

Karim Benzema, who returned to the France squad for only a second time in six years, asked to be substituted before halftime in the friendly game against Bulgaria. The Real Madrid striker was seen crying on the sidelines while receiving treatment. Here is what happened to Karim Benzema along with the latest Benzema injury update.

What happened to Karim Benzema? What is the latest Benzema injury update?

Karim Benzema, who was recalled to the national team after a six-year absence, was poised to play a starring role for the France squad Euro 2020. But the Karim Benzema France return could be in doubt after the 33-year-old picked up a knock in the first half against Bulgaria. The Real Madrid striker appeared to be injured following a challenge with Bulgaria defender Ivan Turitsov during the first half at Stade de France. Although Benzema attempted to continue on following the clash, he went down shortly after in the 37th minute and also signalled to the bench to substitute him off. Oliver Giroud was introduced as Benzema's replacement in the 41st minute with the French striker seen to be limping off the field.

🚨 Karim Benzema was subbed off due to injury after 37 minutes in the France v Bulgaria game. pic.twitter.com/pNivUVUJ5M — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) June 8, 2021

While the latest Karim Benzema injury update is not a serious one he could still miss France's Euro 2020 opener against Germany on June 15. While giving the Benzema injury update, French coach Didier Deschamps said he wanted to take 'no risk' with the Real Madrid striker. "It's a knock. He took a good hit on the muscle above the knee, and he felt that it was hardening so we took no risk. The medical staff is currently with him," said Deschamps.

France squad Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Lloris, Mandanda, Maignan

Defenders: Dubois, Pavard, Zouma, Koundé, Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe, Digne, L.Hernandez

Midfielders: Kante, Pogba, Rabiot, Tolisso, Sissoko

Forwards: Benzema, Giroud, Mbappe, Thuram, Coman, Ben Yedder, Griezmann, Lemar, O.Dembele

France fixtures Euro 2020

Tuesday, June 15, 2021: France vs Germany (Wednesday, June 16 12.30 AM IST)

Saturday, June 19, 2021: Hungary vs France (6.30 PM IST)

Wednesday, June 23, 2021: Portugal vs France (Thursday, June 24 at 12.30 AM IST)

