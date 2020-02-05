Berbatov Blasts United For Relying On Fernandes, Not Making More 'statement' Signings

Former Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov has criticised the Red Devils for making any 'statement' signings after signing Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo. Fernandes signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth 68 million pounds and made his debut in a 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Berbatov criticizes United for heavily depending on Fernandes

According to reports, Berbatov praised United for securing the services of Bruno Fernandes but criticised the club for heavily being dependent on him. He further added that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has burdened the Portugal International for making an impact and justifying his price tag. Berbatov said that it is a big signing, adding that he hopes for the midfielder to make an impact at Old Trafford and help the team get back to winning ways.

The former striker said that he would be more than happy to be proved wrong but it is not practical to rely on just one player. He further added that he was hoping United to sign a new player in the summer. Berbatov hoped-for popular players to see United's desire to get to where their former selves and take a decision to come to Old Trafford.

Manchester United is on the verge of missing out on the Champions League for a second consecutive season after enduring their worst start to a campaign in the Premier League era. The Red Devils sit seventh in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 25 matches. Manchester United has registered 9 wins, 8 draws and 8 losses after 25 matches so far.

One of the most skilful strikers of his time

One of the most skillful strikers of his time, Berbatov terrorised defences with his brilliant first touch during his time at a host of clubs including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, AS Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen. Berbatov officially declared his retirement from football on 19th September 2019.

Dimitar Berbatov started with his home-town club Pirin before joining CSKA Sofia as a 17-year-old. After that, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen in 2001. After five and a half years of banging goals in Bundesliga, the Bulgarian moved to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur before securing a move to Manchester United. Berbatov won two Premier League titles, a League Cup and also won the FIFA Club World Cup. Berbatov had spells with Fulham, AS Monaco, PAOK and Kerala Blasters. On his birthday, let's take a look at his best moments.

