Bernardo Silva Laments Man City 'don't Receive Enough Credit' Despite 4 PL Titles In 5 Yrs

Manchester City star midfielder Bernardo Silva has slammed rating organisations such as the Professional Footballer's Association (PFA) over their team of the year selection. The Portuguese international believes that the rating organisations do not give the Citizens enough credit for the amount of success they have had in the past five seasons under Pep Guardiola.

Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2016, Pep has guided City to four Premier League titles, including the league title last year. And yet only three Manchester City players (Bernardo Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Joao Cancelo) were included in the PFA team of the year. In stark contrast, six Liverpool players were included despite finishing second in the Premier League last season.

Bernardo Silva slams rating organisations such as PFA

While speaking to ESPN, Bernardo Silva explained how he finds it difficult to accept the lack of praise he receives from fans and rating organisations out of Manchester City. When asked if he feels the club have received enough credit for their performances over the past few seasons, the Portuguese international replied, "From Man City fans, definitely. I feel a lot of support, and they show a lot of appreciation for what I do. From the outside, it's difficult."

He went on to add, "I'm not complaining here, but I feel like other clubs get a lot more credit than Man City for doing less. For example, when I was at Benfica -- a huge club in Portugal with more fans, more everything -- you do something nice, and they make it look like it's great. Here at Man City, you do something great and they make it look like it's just good."

Silva reiterated that he is not complaining but believes that the Manchester City players and the manager deserve more credit for what they have done over the past five years.

"Again, I'm not complaining, but playing in the Premier League and winning four titles in five years and checking the Premier League team of the year every year and knowing that we're never the team that has the most players. We don't have the best manager, we don't have the best players, but we still win four Premier Leagues in five years? It just doesn't make sense," explained Silva. "It probably shows that Man City players don't get as much credit as they should."

However, he concluded by stating that while he is adamant that he does not believe the club receives the credit they deserve, these kinds of things do not matter to him personally. He added that he is just extremely happy with the titles he has won with the club and the memories he has created over the past five seasons.