Bernardo Silva Transfer Rumours Shock Man City Fans As Portugal Star Seeks Move In Summer

In a surprising turn of events, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva transfer rumours have linked the Portugal international with a move away from the Etihad outfit in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 26-year-old midfielder is expected to be another victim of Pep Guardiola's summer rebuild at ManCity ahead of the next season and could seek a future away from the reigning Premier League champions.

Bernardo Silva expects to leave Manchester City in this summer transfer window.



[Via @TimesSport] pic.twitter.com/rVQdZbfWaY — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 8, 2021

Is Bernardo Silva leaving Man City?

Eyebrows have been raised over the Portuguese star's future in England with fans questioning the players' commitment to the Etihad outfit. According to The Times, Man City transfer news has shared the Cityzens' reported interest in signing Saúl Ñíguez from LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid. Manchester City and the Spanish side are looking at a swap deal that could see Bernardo Silva move in the opposite direction and play for the LaLiga winners.

Atletico Madrid are expected to place a €70 million price tag for Saul Niguez and is looking for a double transfer while negotiating with Manchester City in order to crack a deal that would be beneficial for both teams. Pep Guardiola's side has taken a keen interest in the double swap and is exploring the option with Bernardo Silva also looking to seek a new challenge away from Etihad Stadium after feeling unsettled at the club. Man City's interest in Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish could also be seen as a driving factor that could see Bernado Silva leave the club this summer.

Bernardo Silva was rumoured to have asked to leave the club after the end of the 19-20 season but could not make the switch with moves failing to materialise for the Portugal star keeping him at the Etihad for 12 more months. The 26-year old midfielder is expected to be looking for a change in his career and has expressed a desire to play in another country with Bernardo Silva transfer rumours linking him with a move in the upcoming window.

It would be interesting to see what awaits the 26-year-old versatile player as Man City are set to "grant him" a move with Silva on the lookout for a new challenge in the summer with serious interest from France, Spain and Italy. The Manchester City star is currently away on national duty and is set to feature for Portugal in the upcoming European Championship in June.

Portugal Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro.

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho.

Forwards: Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva.

Portugal fixtures Euro 2020

The 2016 Euro winners are slotted in Group F, referred to as the 'group of death' by football fans citing the teams involved in the group. Portugal are set to kick start their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary before locking horns against 2014 World Cup winners Germany and 2018 World Cup winners France in the league stage of the European Championship.