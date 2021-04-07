BES Vs ALN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Besiktas are set to host Alanyaspor on matchday 33 of their ongoing Turkish Super Lig campaign on Wednesday. The Turkey domestic league clash is set to be played on April 7 at the Vodafone Park with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BES vs ALN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.

BES vs ALN live: BES vs ALN Dream11 match preview

Despite ranking at the top of the table Besiktas have faltered in recent times as the league leaders find themselves on a two-match winless run having played out a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce after suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to Kasimpasa in their latest outing. Currently, on top of the Turkish Super League table, the hosts have pocketed 20 wins from 30 games this season while playing out four draws and losing six matches so far. With 64 points to their name, they hold a narrow two-point lead over second-ranked Fenerbahce while having a game in hand. The hosts will look to take full advantage of the opportunity and aim at turning their fortunes around by getting back on the winning ways.

Just like their opponents, Alanyaspor too have been extremely poor in recent outings as the visitors will head into the match following a three-match losing streak. Currently ranked fifth on the league table, Alanyaspor have suffered from 10 league defeats while playing out seven draws and winning 14 matches from 31 games so far this season With 49 points to their names, they trail fourth-ranked Trabzonspor by eight points and will look to reduce the gap and aim at moving closer to the top four by securing three points on Wednesday.

BES vs ALN Dream11 Team: BES vs ALN Playing 11

Goalkeeper –J. Marafona

Defenders – V. Rosler, Juanfran-Junior, Wellinton, S. Caulker

Midfielders – C. Larin, B. Kutlu, J. Souza, R. Ghezzal

Strikers –K. Babacar, V. Aboubakar

BES vs ALN Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- K. Babacar

Vice-Captain - V. Aboubakar

BES vs ALN Match Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we predict the match to end in a stalemate as Besiktas and Alanyaspor will likely cancel each other out through the course of this match.

Prediction- Besiktas 1-1 Alanyaspor

Note: The above BES vs ALN Dream11 prediction, BES vs ALN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BES vs ALN Dream11 Team and BES vs ALN Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.