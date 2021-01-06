BES Vs RIZ Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Besiktas face Rizespor in their Wednesday night clash of the Turkish Super Lig at the Vodafone Arena. The Turkish domestic league fixture is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, 6 January 2021, with kick-off at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match information like BES vs RIZ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of the Turkish Lig clash.

🏆 2020-2021 Süper Lig 17. Hafta

🆚 Beşiktaş

🏟 Vodafone Park

📅 6 Ocak 🕖 19:00

📣 #HerYerdeSenVarsın pic.twitter.com/jNXi5IXvj4 — Çaykur Rizespor (@CRizesporAS) January 5, 2021

With 10 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses from 15 league games, Besiktas have helped themselves to the second position on the Super Lig table. Sitting at par with current table-toppers Gaziantep FK, Besiktas have a game in hand as they host Rizespor on Wednesday.

The visitors have earned 11 points less than their second-placed hosts as Rizespor's Super Lig record reflects as 5 wins and as many draws and losses from 15 league matches. With 20 points in their kitty, Rizespor walk into the game following a three-match unbeaten run and will be hoping to continue on the same track.

BES vs RIZ Dream11 team (Squads)

Besiktas - Loris Karius, Ersin Destanoglu, Dogukan Ozkan, Kayacan Erdogan, Enzo Roco, Víctor Ruiz, Douglas , Rebocho, Domagoj Vida, Utku Yuvakuran, Welinton, Ridvan Yilmaz, Kerem Kalafat, Gökhan Gönül, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Almos Kaan Kalafat, Atiba Hutchinson, Guven Yalcin, Necip Uysal, Adem Ljajic, Dorukhan Tokoz, Mertcan Acikgoz, Ilkay Isler, Georges-Kévin Nkoudou , Kartal Kayra Yilmaz, Emre Yildiz, Rachid Ghezzal , Abdoulay Diaby, Mehmet Umut Nayir, Caner Erkin, Burak Yilmaz, Jeremain Lens, Ahmet Gulay, Tyler Boyd, Cyle Larin

Rizespor- Tarik Cetin, Bogachan Kazmaz, Montassar Talbi, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Gökhan Akkan, Godfred Donsah, Murat Saglam, Alberk Koç, Abdullah Durak, Ismail Köybasi, Fabricio Baiano, Konrad Michalak, Fernando Boldrin, , Zafer Görgen, Emir Han Topcu, Emir Dilaver, Dusan Jovancic, Ismaël Diomandé, Muharrem Bostanci, Mithat Pala, Dogan Erdogan, Mykola Morozuk, Onur Bulut, Yassine Meriah, Emrecan Uzunsakal, Fernando, Serdar Kose, Yasin Pehlivan, Aminu Umar, Selim Aydemir, Dario Melnjak, Kemal Rüzgar, Braian Samudio, Milan Skoda, Tunay Torun, Loïc Rémy,

BES vs RIZ Dream11 team, BES vs RIZ Playing 11

Goalkeeper- E. Destanoglu

Defenders- V. Rosier, D. Vida, E. Dilaver, M. Morozyuk,

Midfielders- F. Boldin, G. N'koudou, R. Ghezzal, F. Baiano

Strikers- M. Skoda, V. Aboubakar

BES vs RIZ Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- V. Aboubakar or F. Boldin

Vice Captain- M. Skoda or R. Ghezzal

BES vs RIZ Match Prediction

We predict a win for Besiktas as they aim to reclaim their top spot at the end of the match. Prediction: Besiktas 3-1 Rizespor

Note: The above BES vs RIZ Dream11 prediction, BES vs RIZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, BES vs RIZ Dream11 team and BES vs RIZ Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result