Best Male Athletes Of 2022 Named; Where Do Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen, Rafa Nadal Stand?

2022 has been an outstanding year for Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen and Rafael Nadal as each one of them won something in their respective sports. Messi completed his trophy cabinet by winning the FIFA World Cup 2022, while Max Verstappen won his second consecutive F1 Drivers' Championship.

As for Rafael Nadal, he won the Australian Open early on in the year to win a record 22 Grand Slams in men's singles tennis. With that in mind, here is a look at the rankings of the top 10 best male athletes of 2022.

Rankings of best male athletes of 2022

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was named as the best male athlete of 2022 as per the Champion of Champions award presented by L'Equipe. The Argentine international finished ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 runner-up Kylian Mbappe, with Rafael Nadal finishing in third. Further down, Belgian cyclist Remco Evenopoel finished in fourth, while Max Verstappen finished in fifth on the list. The list of the top 10 best male athletes of 2022 as per L'Equipe's Champion of Champion awards is mentioned below:

Rank Athlete Sport Points 1 Lionel Messi Football 808 2 Kylian Mbappe Football 381 points 3 Rafael Nadal Tennis 285 points 4 Remco Evenopoel Cycling 252 points 5 Max Verstappen Formula 1 196 points 6 Karim Benzema Football 195 points 7 Armand Duplantis Pole Vaulter 185 points 8 Stephen Curry Basketball 139 points 9 Antoine Dupont Rugby 105 points 10 David Popovici Swimmer 98 points

Lionel Messi acheives ultimate dream in 2022

Lionel Messi scripted history at the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament as he went on to win it and in the process become one of the very few players to have completed their trophy cabinet. The 35-year-old has now won every trophy possible for a footballer from the World Cup to a domestic league title with a club.

Messi acheived this dream by guiding Argentina to an outstanding 4-2 win on penalties (3-3 after extra time) in the final against France. The Argentine captain scored two goals in the final before he converted his penalty in the shootout to end a historic tournament with his national side.