BFC Vs ATKMB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

Bengaluru FC lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in their Tuesday night encounter in the ongoing Indian Super League. The match is slated to be played on February 9 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details.

𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐀𝐓 𝐈𝐓! Another big day for the Blues, as ATK Mohun Bagan visit the Fatorda tonight. Come on, BFC!🔥#WeAreBFC #BFCATKMB #BackOnOurFeet pic.twitter.com/cQ4y9hhmwb — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 9, 2021

Bengaluru FC walk into the game eying for three crucial points as they hope to keep their chances of a top-four finish alive. Following an inconsistent season, the hosts of this game are currently slotted sixth in ISL standings having managed just four wins and 19 points from 16 games. Interim head coach Naushad Moosa would have been happy to see his side end their eight-match winless run by finally registering a 2-0 victory against SC East Bengal. However, they failed to capitalise on the momentum as Chennaiyin FC restricted them to a goalless draw in their latest ISL outing. Bengaluru FC have managed to keep two straight clean sheets as they head into the match looking for their 5th win of the season.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, are slotted second in the ISL standings as Antonio López Habas's men have registered 9 wins from 15 games. Currently sitting with 30 points to their tally, ATK Mohun Bagan will walk into the match following a comprehensive 1-4 win against Odisha FC. The visitors will be aiming to continue on the positive momentum and will be keen to reduce Mumbai City's lead at the top of the table with a win on Tuesday.

BFC vs ATKMB Playing 11

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Ajith Kumar, Fran Gonzalez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Parag Shrivas, Udanta Singh, Xisco Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya; Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna

BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders- Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Fran Gonzalez, Tiri

Midfielders- Erik Paartalu, Carl McHugh, Udanta Singh, Manvir Singh

Strikers- Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Sunil Chhetri or Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain- Erik Paartalu or Manvir Singh

BFC vs ATKMB Match Prediction

We expect ATK Mohun Bagan to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Bengaluru FC 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Note: The above BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction, BFC vs ATKMB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team and BFC vs ATKMB Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.