BFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ISL 2021 Live Stream Details And More

Bengaluru FC lock horns against FC Goa in an early Sunday evening encounter in the Hero ISL 2021. The match is secured to be played at the Fatorda Stadium on February 21 with the kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM according to IST. The BFC vs FCG live streaming can be found on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV. Let's have a look at the BFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other match details

We go again! 🔥



The Blues return to the Fatorda on the weekend, when they take on FC Goa in what is a final 'home' game of the League campaign. Come on, BFC! 🔵#WeAreBFC #BFCFCG #BackOnOurFeet pic.twitter.com/OeT78ZeSEa — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 18, 2021

BFC vs FCG live: BFC vs FCG Dream11 match preview

Bengaluru FC will be brimming with confidence as they walk into the match following their exploits against Mumbai City FC in their previous outings. Sunil Chettri and co. registered a resounding 4-2 victory against Sergio Lobera's side and will be hoping to extend their winning momentum. Currently ranked sixth on the ISL points table, Naushad Moosa's men have registered 22 points so far this season. They will be hoping to clinch their sixth win of this season but face a tough task against FC Goa, who are on a great run.

Also Read Sancho Transfer: Man United Could Sign Dortmund Youngster For Lesser Amount Next Summer

FC Goa are at par with third-placed Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United, who are ranked fifth on the table. With Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan already having qualified, only two of the abovementioned three teams will end up in the final four. FC Goa are currently on a massive 11-match unbeaten run and will take great confidence as they enter the match. With their final league game against Hyderabad FC, they will aim to pick up all three points and put pressure on other candidates eying a top-four spot.

BFC vs FCG Playing 11s (probable)

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Fran Gonzalez, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Shrivas, Ajith Kumar, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Xisco Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri.

Also Read Zlatan Ibrahimovic Subject To Ethnic Abuse During Europa League Clash In Belgrade

FC Goa - Dheeraj Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, James Donachie, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo.

BFC vs FCG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders - Saviour Gama, Harmanjot Khabra, Ivan Gonzalez, Fran Gonzalez

Midfielders - Erik Paartalu, Alexander Jesuraj, Udanta Singh, Glan Martins

Strikers - Igor Angulo (VC), Sunil Chhetri (C)

Also Read French Soccer League Slams 'climate Of Hate' On Social Media

BFC vs FCG Dream11 team: Top Picks

Sunil Chhetri, Glan Martins, Igor Angulo or Erik Paartalu.

BFC vs FCG Match Prediction

Both teams played out a four-goal thriller in their previous outing back in November 2020. C Silva's first-half opener handed Bengaluru the lead in the first half which was later doubled by Juanan's strike in the 57th minute of the game. However, Igor Angulo managed to find the back of the net twice within three minutes as FC Goa managed to claw back into the game with the match ending in a 2-2 draw. Both teams are coming off wins but we expect FC Goa to edge out a narrow win at the end of 90 minutes.

Also Read Gareth Bale Open To Real Madrid Reunion Despite Public Conflict With Zidane, Claims Agent

Note: The above BFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction, BFC vs FCG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BFC vs FCG Dream11 Team and BFC vs FCG Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.