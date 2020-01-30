BFC Vs HYD Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Reigning ISL champions Bengaluru FC will host Hyderabad FC on Thursday. Hyderabad FC, who occupy the bottom spot in the ISL points table, are out of contention for a top-four spot but could still derail Bengaluru's campaign by pulling off an upset. Keep reading for the BFC vs HYD Dream11 team predictions, match preview and all details.

Strap yourselves in, Bengaluru! 🔥



All roads lead to the Kanteerava Stadium tonight as @CarlesCuadrat's Blues go to battle against Hyderabad FC. Come on, BFC! #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore #BFCHFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/L5Jzs6rLBC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 30, 2020

BFC vs HYD match schedule

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

BFC vs HYD team preview

Bengaluru FC firmly sit in the top four, occupying the third place on the points table. They have 25 points after 14 games with 7 wins and three losses (Draws 4). Bengaluru is coming off a 3-0 win over Odisha FC that saw striker Deshorn Brown get off the mark for his new side.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC have won just once in the league and are winless in their last 11 league fixtures. With just 6 points in 14 games, Hyderabad's playoff hopes for this season are over. They are coming to this tie after an inspiring 1-1 draw against one of the top-four hopefuls, Mumbai City FC.

Last time Bengaluru and Hyderabad met, they played out a 1-1 draw.

BFC vs HYD predicted line-ups

BFC vs HYD Dream11: Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Deshorn Brown

BFC vs HYD Dream11: Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Ashish Rai, Adil Khan, Matt Kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Marko Stankovic, Marcelinho, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojari, Bobo

BFC vs HYD Dream11 top picks

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain: Dimas Delgado

BFC vs HYD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: G Singh Sandhu

Defenders: R Bheke, H Khabra, Juanan, M Kilgallon

Midfielders: E Paartalu, D Delgado, A Khan, M L Pereira (Marcelinho), M Stankovic

Attackers: S Chhetri, D R de Silva (Bobo)

BFC vs HYD Dream11 prediction

Bengaluru FC will be favourites to win the game.

Note: The BFC vs HYD Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.