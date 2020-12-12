BFC Vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL 2020-21 Match Preview

Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters FC in their next game of the Indian Super League. The match is scheduled to be played on December 13, Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Let's look at BFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction, BFC vs KBFC match prediction, and other details of the game.

Bengaluru FC have remained undefeated in the ongoing Indian Super League so far. They are currently slotted 4th on the ISL table and have managed 6 points out of a possible 12 while winning one and drawing the rest of the matches. Their previous outing in the competition came against NorthEast United when the Sunil Chettri-led team managed to keep their opponents at 2-2 courtesy of a Machado brace.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have not been at their best in the ongoing season. They have managed to register only 2 points in 4 games and during the time of this writing, are slotted 9th on the Indian Super League table. Kibu Vicuna’s team will be looking to get back on the winnings ways as they suffered a massive 1-3 loss to FC Goa in their previous outing. They will be hoping to solve their issues up front and put their goal-scoring boots on if they wish to qualify for the knockout stages later in the tournament.

BFC vs KBFC Dream11 team (squads to be chosen from)

Bengaluru FC (BFC): Gurpreet Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia Sunil Chhetri, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Huidrom Thoi Singh, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Leon Augustine, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Kristian Opseth Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chowdhary, Juanan, Muirang Wungyanyg, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Roshan Singh, Biswa Kumar Darjee, Fran González, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Silva Augusto Oliveira Cleiton, Deshorn Brown, Parag Srivas, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Suresh Wangjam, Edmund Lalrindika, Semboi Haokip.

Kerala Blasters FC-: Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Gill, Albino Gomes, Muheet Shabir, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bakary Koné, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jordan Murray, Shaiborlang Kharpan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Gary Hooper, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Costa Nhamoinesu, Lalruatthara, Seityasen Singh, Rohit Kumar, Facundo Pereyra, Moirangthem Givson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gómez, Ritwik Kumar Das, Arjun Jayaraj, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Yendrembam Meitei.

BFC vs KBFC playing 11

Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri, Fran González, Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan

Kerala Blasters FC- Albino Gomes, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Koné, Nishu Kumar, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gómez, Gary Hooper, Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Facundo Pereyra

BFC vs KBFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders - H Khanra, B. Kone, Juanan, C. Nhamoinesu

Midfielders - E Paartalu, C.Silva, V. Gomez (VC), D. Delgado

Attackers - Sunil Chhetri (C), G. Hooper

BFC vs KBFC match prediction

Bengaluru have only 1 win and 3 draws of their four matches and will be looking to convert those draws into wins if they wish to challenge for the title. With Sunil Chettri in the team, Bengaluru FC pose a huge threat and are likely to walk away with the three points at the end of Sunday's game.

Note: The above BFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction BFC vs KBFC Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team and BFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.