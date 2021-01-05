BFC Vs MCFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

A high flying Mumbai City FC square off against Bengaluru FC in their upcoming ISL encounter. The match is scheduled to be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Tuesday, 5th January 2021, with kick-off at 7.30 PM IST. Let us have a look at the BFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, BFC vs MCFC Dream11 team and other details of the match.

It's the Blues against the Islanders at the Fatorda tonight. ⚔



For the first time in 2021, it's MATCHDAY! 🔥 #WeAreBFC #BFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/Tuyc7NMHXW — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 5, 2021

Bengaluru FC had a roller coaster ride in their ongoing ISL campaign. Currently slotted 5th on the ISL table, the Sunil Chettri-led side will walk into the match following two narrow defeats against ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Jamshedpur FC. They have managed to win only 3 of their last eight matches and with 12 points to their name, the team sits 7 points away from second-ranked Mumbai City FC and will be hoping to get back on the winning track.

Also Read Barcelona Postpone Training Session After Two Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have been the team to watch out for in the ISL campaign. The Islanders are favoured to walk away with a win on Tuesday following the impeccable run of form they are in. Winning 5 out of 6 games with only 1 loss and 1 draw to their name, Sergio Lobera's men are currently slotted second on the table behind ATK Mohun Bagan FC with a game in hand. A win tonight for Mumbai City FC will see them gain a 2-point lead to go top of the Hero ISL standings.

BFC vs MCFC Playing 11

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Ajith Kumar; Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Dimas Delgado, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri

Also Read How To Watch Carabao Cup Semi-final Live In India? Carabao Cup Live Stream Details

Mumbai City FC - Amrinder Singh, Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rowllin Borges, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Hernán Santana, Adam Le Fondre

BFC vs MCFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - A. Singh

Defenders - A. Ranawade, H. Khabra, Juanan, M. Fall

Midfeilders - R. Borges, H. Boumous, C. Silva, A. Jahouh

Strikers - S. Chhetri, A. Le Fondre

Also Read KON Vs GAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

BFC vs MCFC Dream11 team Top picks

Captain - R. Borges or S. Chhetri

Vice-captain- C. Silva or A. Le Fondre

BFC vs MCFC Match prediction

Mumbai City have lost only one of their last eight games and are a force to reckon with. Under the management of Sergio Lobera, the Islanders have completely changed themselves and look like a team to be feared of. They are also the top goal scorers of the league and have also conceded the least number of goals. Coming into the match with some dominating performances and impressive stats, we predict a win for Mumbai City FC as they look to go top of the Hero ISL table.

Also Read GAZ Vs ANK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Turkish Super Lig Match Preview

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC

Note: The above BFC vs MCFC Dream11 prediction, BFC vs MCFC Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, BFC vs MCFC Dream11 team and BFC vs MCFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result