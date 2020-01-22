BFC Vs ODS Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will face each other in the Indian Super League 2019-20 match on January 22. Both teams are currently in the top four and will need to be at their best to keep up with first-placed ATK. Keep reading for the BFC vs ODS Dream11 team news, predictions and all match details.

"We have 15 more points to play for in the league stages and will have to switch momentum if we are to take back as many of those points as possible." More on what @CarlesCuadrat said ahead of #BFCOFC. #WeAreBFChttps://t.co/PqWXkQZdDN — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 21, 2020

BFC vs ODS match schedule

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Time: 7.30 PM IST

BFC vs ODS team preview

Bengaluru FC are currently third in the league with 22 points after 13 games. They had a disappointing outing in the last game,, losing to Mumbai City FC 0-2. A win for Bengaluru will send them on top of the league, clear by one point.

Bengaluru FC: LWWLW

Odisha FC are currently fourth in the league with 21 points after 13 games. Odisha FC started the season poorly but picked up their form in recent weeks. They are on a four-game winning run but will have to be at their best to face the defending champions at their home ground. Vinit Rai is suspended for the game while Nandhakumar Sekar is ruled out with an injury.

Odisha FC: WWWWL

BFC vs ODS Dream11 predicted line-ups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh.

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronosoro (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Carlos Delgado, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar.

BFC vs ODS Dream11 top picks

Captain: Aridane Santana

Vice-Captain: Sunil Chhetri

BFC vs ODS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh (GK)

Defenders: Albert Serran, Juanan, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das

Midfielders: Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado

Attackers: Sunil Chhetri, Aridane Santana

BFC vs ODS Dream11 prediction

Bengaluru FC will be the favourites to win the game.

Note: These predictions made are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

