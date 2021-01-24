BFC Vs OFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL 2021 Game Preview

Following a shocking defeat against Kerala Blasters in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) courtesy strikes from Lalthathanga Khawlhring and Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Odisha FC. The match will be played on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Here is the BFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes' unbelievable stats compared to Ronaldo's first 50 Man United games

BFC vs OFC live: BFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Fatorda Stadium

Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021

Time: 7.30 pm IST

BFC vs OFC live: BFC vs OFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Bengaluru FC have endured a difficult campaign with the team struggling on the field. Bengaluru FC have lost out four games in the previous five fixtures, while one game ended in a draw. In all, Bengaluru FC have managed three victories this season. They sit seventh on the Hero ISL table, having racked up 13 points in 12 games.

On the other hand, Odisha FC are the most underperforming team in the competition statistically. They have racked up just one victory, against Kerala Blasters FC, while conceding seven defeats in 12 games. Odisha FC languish at the bottom spot with seven points to their credit.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Solskjaer eyes four players in 2021 after impressive PL stint

Probably BFC vs OFC playing 11s

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Juanan, Fran González, Rahul Bheke, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Amay Morajkar, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Rakesh Pradhan, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu, Diego Maurício

BFC vs OFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Parag Shrivas, Juanan, Jacob Tratt, Mohammad Sajid Dhot

Midfielders: Erik Paartalu, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Manuel Onwu, Diego Maurício

Also Read | Man United target Dayot Upamecano on Bayern's radar, Leipzig star could cost €42.5m

BFC vs OFC match prediction and top picks

Bengaluru FC: Sunil Chhetri (Captain), Erik Paartalu

Odisha FC: Manuel Onwu, Diego Maurício (Vice-Captain)

BFC vs OFC match prediction

Bengaluru FC are the favourites to win the game 1-0 against Odisha FC.

Also Read | Man United achieve longest ongoing unbeaten run in PL after victory against Fulham

Note: The BFC vs OFC match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the BFC vs OFC playing 11 and top picks.

Image courtesy: Bengaluru FC Twitter