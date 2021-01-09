BFC Vs SCEB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC take on SC East Bengal FC in the 52nd match of the Indian Super League 2020-21. The ISL tie is slated to be played on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Fatorda Stadium and scheduled to start at 7.30 PM IST. Let us look at match details like the BFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, starting 11, top picks and so on.

We're rolling the clock back and rekindling an old fire at the Fatorda tonight! 🔥



Matchday. Bengaluru FC and East Bengal. We'll leave it at that! #WeAreBFC #BFCSCEB 🔵

6th-ranked Bengaluru FC will host Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal side as Sunil Chettri's side attempts to break into the top four of the Indian Super League points table. The visitors, on the other hand, are currently slotted 9th on the table and will be aiming to get heir second win and improve their ranking after a terrible start to the season.

Squads for BFC vs SCEB playing 11

SC East Bengal - Debjit Majumder, Mohammed Rafique, C.K. Vineeth, Mirshad Michu, Narayan Das, Gurtej Singh, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Rafique Ali Sardar, Haobam Tomba Singh, Lalramchullova, Daniel Fox, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Abhishek Ambekar, Mohammed Irshad, Milan Singh, Sankar Roy, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Samad Mallick, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Surchandra Singh, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Loken Meitei, Balwant Singh.

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Huidrom Thoi Singh, Silva Augusto Oliveira Cleiton, Semboi Haokip, Sharon, Leon Augustine, Suresh Wangjam, Fran González, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, Joe Zoherliana, Amay Morajkar, Ajith Kumar, Biswa Kumar Darjee, Deshorn Brown, Erik Paartalu, Roshan Singh, Lara Sharma, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Parag Srivas, Dimas Delgado, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Kristian Opseth, Ajay Chhetri, Pratik Chowdhary, Sunil Chhetri.

BFC vs SCEB playing 11

Bengaluru FC- Gurpreet Singh, Pratik Chowdhary, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Deshorn Brown, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri, Dimas Delgado

SC East Bengal- Debjit Majumder, Raju Gaikwad, Milan Singh, Daniel Fox, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Harmanpreeth Singh, Scott Neville, Narayan Das, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Bright Enobakhare

BFC vs SCEB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Debjit Majumder

Defenders- Juanan, Scott Neville, Harmanjot Khabra, Daniel Fox

Midfielders- Dimas Delgado, Matti Steinmann, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Cleiton Silva

Strikers- Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth

BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Sunil Chhetri or Aaron Amadi-Holloway

Vice Capitan- Kristian Opseth or Matti Steinmann

BFC vs SCEB Match Prediction

Prediction- Bengaluru FC 2-0 SC East Bengal FC

Note The above BFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction, BFC vs SCEB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. Our BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team and BFC vs SCEB Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.