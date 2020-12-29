BHA Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Arsenal in their Tuesday night Premier League fixture, which is to be their last game of 2020. The Premier League match is scheduled to be played at the American Express Community Stadium on Tuesday, December 29, with kick-off at 11:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction, BHA vs ARS match prediction, and other details of the match.

🔜 #BHAARS



All the details on how to watch on @primevideosport tomorrow night with a free trial! 🍿#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 28, 2020

BHA vs ARS Dream11 Team News

Brighton will start the game without Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo as the duo continue their recovery. Right-back Tariq Lamptey was unavailable during Brighton’s draw against West Ham due to a hamstring problem and could be rested with Joel Veltman filling in. Adam Lallana also has some problem with his groin and is expected to miss out on the Arsenal match.

Also Read Brighton Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Gabriel Magalhaes has tested positive for Coronavirus and is expected to miss around three more games for the Gunners. Willian and David Luiz were not a part of the Arsenal squad that registered a 3-1 win against Chelsea last week. The Brazilian duo is suffering from an illness, and there has been no clarity on their availability for this game. Thomas Partey also remains sidelined as he won't be match fit in time. Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to be given some minutes off the bench after he made a similar appearance against Chelsea.

BHA vs ARS playing 11

Brighton & Hove Albion: Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Solly March, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Yves Bissouma, Danny Welbeck, Leandro Trossard, Steven Alzate, Aaron Connolly

Also Read Man City COVID Cases Put Team In Trouble As Ex-PL Champions Announce MAJOR Development?

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Pablo Mari, Hector Bellerin, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Dani Ceballos

BHA vs ARS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Ben White, Hector Bellerin, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk

Midfielders: Yves Bissouma, Granit Xhaka, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka

Strikers: Danny Welbeck, Alexandre Lacazette

Also Read Frustration For Lampard As Chelsea Held, Leicester Draws 1-1

BHA vs ARS Dream11 team top picks

Captain: Alexandre Lacazette or Leandro Trossard

Vice Captain: Danny Welbeck or Bernd Leno

Also Read Neymar Set To Host New Year Party For 150 Guests Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

BHA vs ARS match prediction

Arsenal will start the match brimming with confidence following their win against Chelsea. We predict a comfortable win for Arsenal as the Gunners look to find some form and end the year with a win.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Arsenal

Note: The above BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction, BHA vs ARS match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, BHA vs ARS Dream11 team and BHA vs ARS playing 11 do not guarantee positive results