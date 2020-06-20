BHA Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Brighton & Hove Albion will go up against Arsenal in the Premier League on June 20 as Arsenal nurse the scrapes of the defeat against Man City. The game will be played at the Amex Stadium on Saturday with a kick-off time of 7:30 PM IST. Fans can play the BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction, the BHA vs ARS Dream11 top picks and BHA vs ARS Dream11 team.

BHA vs ARS Dream11 team and match schedule

BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction

BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction - Brighton Hove Albion squad

Mathew Ryan, David Button, Jason Steele, Shane Duffy, Martin Montoya, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Ezequiel Schelotto, Bernardo-Junior, Warren OHora, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Davy Propper, Aaron Mooy, Leandro Trossard, Jose Izquierdo, Solly March, Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Beram Kayal, Dale Stephens, Steven Alzate, Neal Maupay, Glenn Murray, Aaron Connolly.

BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction - Arsenal squad

Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Friday, June 19 (Saturday, June 20 for Indian viewers)

Kickoff time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Amex Stadium

👌 @AaronMooy last time out against @Arsenal:



🥇 Most passes

🥇 Most dribbles

🥇 Most tackles

🅰️ Winning assist #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (at 🏡) (@OfficialBHAFC) June 18, 2020

BHA vs ARS Dream11 team: BHA vs ARS Dream11 top picks

Here are the BHA vs ARS Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: B Leno

Defenders: L Dunk, A Webster, H Bellerin

Midfielders: B Sako, A Mooy (VC), L Trossard, D Propper

Forwards: P Aubameyang (C), N Maupay, E Nketiah

BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction

Arsenal start as favourites against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these BHA vs ARS Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The BHA vs ARS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Brighton, Arsenal Twitter