BHA Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Brighton Hove and Albion are set to square off against Chelsea in their opening Premier League fixture at The Amex at 12:45 am IST on September 14, Monday night (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers). The Blues managed to pick up that crucial 4th spot to earn a place in the Champions League last season while the Seagulls finished safely 15th. Here is our BHA vs CHE Dream11 prediction, BHA vs CHE Dream11 team and probable BHA vs CHE playing 11.

BHA vs CHE live: BHA vs CHE Dream11 prediction and preview

After a relatively successful first season in charge of Chelsea, Frank Lampard has improved his side, having splashed the cash in the ongoing transfer window on several new additions. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner will be the ones to watch out for after they netted 52 goals between them for Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig during the last campaign.

On the other hand, Brighton Hove and Albion will be pushing for a higher finish this season. Joel Veltman and Adam Lallana's addition will be a huge boost to the side as they will fancy their chances of beating big teams this season. The two teams earlier played in the friendlies that resulted in a 1-1 draw. Based on squad strength and recent performances, our BHA vs CHE prediction is that Chelsea will win the game.

BHA vs CHE Dream11 prediction: Brighton Hove and Albion vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

The head to head record between these two teams is a pretty bad stat that Brighton would want to get rid off and today gives them the perfect occasion to do so. The last time Brighton Hove and Albion beat Chelsea was in the pre-Premier League era in a historical 2-1 win in a FA Cup tie back in 1993.

BHA vs CHE Dream11 prediction: Probable BHA vs CHE playing 11

Brighton Hove and Albion probable XI - Mathew Ryan, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay

Chelsea Probable XI - William Caballero, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Kai Havertz; Mason Mount, Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner

BHA vs CHE live: BHA vs CHE Dream11 team, top picks

BHA vs CHE live: Brighton Hove and Albion top picks

Neal Maupay

Lewis Dunk

BHA vs CHE live: Chelsea top picks

Timo Werner

Cesar Azpilicueta

BHA vs CHE Dream11 prediction: BHA vs CHE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Mathew Ryan

Defenders - Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders - Mason Mount, Adam Lallana, Jorginho, Kai Havertz

Forwards - Timo Werner, Neal Maupay

Note: The above BHA vs CHE Dream11 prediction, BHA vs CHE Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BHA vs CHE Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Brighton Hove and Albion, Chelsea Twitter