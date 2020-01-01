BHA Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea FC will play against Brighton & Hove Albion FC in the Premier League on New Year's Day on January 1, 2020. The match will be played at Falmer Stadium in Brighton. Let us look at the BHA vs CHE Dream11 Match preview, schedule, teams, predictions, and other details of the match.

BHA vs CHE Dream11 Match Preview

The perfect ending to a pretty special decade! 💙#ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/YYYPYH7F7Y — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 29, 2019

Chelsea defeated Arsenal in their previous Premier League clash and are placed fourth in the Premier League with 35 points to their credit. They have won 11 games, lost 7 and drawn 2 games respectively. Brighton defeated Bournemouth with a 2-0 scoreline in their previous League game and are 14th on the Premier League points table. They have won 6 games, while losing on 9 occasions.

BHA vs CHE Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Falmer Stadium

Date: January 1, 2020

Time: 6 PM (IST)

BHA vs CHE Dream11 Previous five matches

Chelsea: WLWLL

Brighton: WLLDD

BHA vs CHE Dream11 Teams

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Kert Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Cesar Azpilicueta (c), N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Willian, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham

Brighton: BHA: Mathew Ryan, Martin Montoya, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Dan Burn (c), Aaron Mooy, Dale Stephens, Davy Propper, Pascal Gros, Neil Maupay, Aaron Connolly

BHA vs CHE Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Vice-captain: Dan Burn

BHA vs CHE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Davy Propper, Mateo Kovacic

Forwards: Neil Maupay, Tammy Abraham, Pascal Gros

BHA vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Chelsea are likely to win the match against Brighton.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

