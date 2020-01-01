BHA Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea FC will play against Brighton & Hove Albion FC in the Premier League on New Year's Day on January 1, 2020. The match will be played at Falmer Stadium in Brighton. Let us look at the BHA vs CHE Dream11 Match preview, schedule, teams, predictions, and other details of the match.
The perfect ending to a pretty special decade! 💙#ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/YYYPYH7F7Y— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 29, 2019
Chelsea defeated Arsenal in their previous Premier League clash and are placed fourth in the Premier League with 35 points to their credit. They have won 11 games, lost 7 and drawn 2 games respectively. Brighton defeated Bournemouth with a 2-0 scoreline in their previous League game and are 14th on the Premier League points table. They have won 6 games, while losing on 9 occasions.
Venue: Falmer Stadium
Date: January 1, 2020
Time: 6 PM (IST)
Chelsea: WLWLL
Brighton: WLLDD
Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Kert Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Cesar Azpilicueta (c), N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Willian, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham
Brighton: BHA: Mathew Ryan, Martin Montoya, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Dan Burn (c), Aaron Mooy, Dale Stephens, Davy Propper, Pascal Gros, Neil Maupay, Aaron Connolly
Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta
Vice-captain: Dan Burn
Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga
Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn
Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Davy Propper, Mateo Kovacic
Forwards: Neil Maupay, Tammy Abraham, Pascal Gros
Chelsea are likely to win the match against Brighton.
