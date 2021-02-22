BHA Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Matchday 25 of the ongoing English Premier League sees Brighton & Hove Albion take on Crystal Palace in their Monday night clash. The match is slated to be played at the American Express Community Stadium on February 22 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM ( Tuesday, February 23) according to IST. Let's have a look at the BHA vs CRY Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other details of this game.

BHA vs CRY live: BHA vs CRY Dream11 match preview

Brighton & Hove Albion walk into the Premier League clash after playing out a stalemate against Aston Villa in their last PL outing. It was their eleventh draw of the season as they walk into the match following five wins and eight losses in the Premier League. With 26 points from 24 games, the Seagulls are dangerously close to the drop zone as four points separate them from relegation-threatened 18th-placed Fulham. However, Graham Potter's men have suffered just 1 defeat in their last five competitive outgoings and will be brimming with confidence as they welcome Crystal Palace on Monday.

Also Read Bruno Fernandes Matches Lionel Messi's Goal Involvements since Making Man United Debut

Crystal Palace walk into the game following a topsy-turvy run of form. They have managed to win just two of their last five games with their latest outings ending in defeats against Leeds United and Burnley FC. Walking into the match as the 14th-placed team on the PL table, Roy Hodgson's men have registered eight wins, five draws and 11 losses in 24 games this season. With 29 points from 24 games, the Eagles are seven points away from the relegation zone and will be aiming for the three points but face a tough task against the Seagulls.

BHA vs CRY Playing 11

Brighton & Hove Albion- Robert Sanchez, Dan Burn, Lewis Dunk, Ben White, Joel Veltman, Steven Alzate, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay

Also Read Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Calls Reporter's Moustache 'Sexy' In Absurd Exchange: WATCH

Crystal Palace- Vicente Guaita, Cheikhou Kouyate, Scott Dann, Nathaniel Clyne, Patrick van Aanholt, Andy Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Eberechi Eze; Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi

BHA vs CRY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Vicente Guaita

Defenders- Ben White, Cheikhou Kouyate, Lewis Dunk, Patrick van Aanholt

Midfielders- Eberechi Eze, Pascal Gross, Luka Milivojevic, Alexis Mac Allister;

Strikers- Leandro Trossard, Christian Benteke

Also Read Man United Fans Roast Anthony Martial After Video Of Solskjaer Shouting Circulates: WATCH

BHA vs CRY Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Christian Benteke or Pascal Gross

Vice-Captain- Leandro Trossard or Eberechi Eze

BHA vs CRY Match Prediction

Crystal Palace could see their attack lack some potency as they start the match without the services of star striker Wilfred Zaha as Brighton look to take advantage of the same and bring their fullbacks into action and play with great intent. We expect the match to end in a draw with both teams sharing a point each at the end of the 90 minutes.

Also Read Premier League News: #JoseOut Trends On Twitter After Spurs suffer defeat Against West Ham

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Crystal Palace

Note: The above BHA vs CRY Dream11 prediction, BHA vs CRY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BHA vs CRY Dream11 Team and BHA vs CRY Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.