BHA Vs EVE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2021 Game Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA) and Everton (EVE) will collide in the upcoming match of the Premier League 2021 on Monday, April 12 at 8:15 PM local time (Tuesday, April 13 at 12:45 AM IST). The game will be played at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England. Here is our BHA vs EVE Dream11 prediction, top picks and BHA vs EVE Dream11 team.

BHA vs EVE Dream11 Match Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion failed to secure their third straight win as they were stopped by Manchester United last weekend thanks to two second-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. However, Brighton started strong but failed to keep up the face, who are known for making comebacks. Because of this, BHA have skipped to the sixteenth spot of the table with 32 points and a win-loss record of 7-12 (eleven draws).

Everton, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the table with 47 points. Carlo Ancelotti's men have played 29 games so far in the tournament, winning 14 and losing 10 (five draws). Despite this, Everton have lost three of their last four matches (one draw) and will be looking to make more points to get back into the race of the top four.

BHA vs EVE Dream11 schedule

England date and time: Monday, April 12 at 8:15 PM

India date and time: Tuesday, April 13 at 12:45 AM

Venue: American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, England

BHA vs EVE Playing 11

Brighton & Hove Albion: Robert Sanchez, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck

Everton: Robin Olsen, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Lucas Digne, Ben Davies, Allan, Seamus Coleman, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

BHA vs EVE top picks

Brighton & Hove Albion: Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck

Everton: James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

BHA vs EVE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Lewis Dunk, Ben White

Midfielders: Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross, James Rodriguez (c)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (vc), Richarlison, Danny Welbeck

BHA vs EVE Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Everton will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above BHA vs EVE Dream11 prediction, BHA vs EVE Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BHA vs EVE Dream11 Team and BHA vs EVE Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Everton/ Twitter