BHA Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham take on each other as both the teams battle it out on Matchday 20 of the Premier League on Wednesday. The match is slated to be played at the American Express Community Stadium, East Sussex, on January 27 with kick-off at 1:00 AM (Thursday, January 28) according to IST. Let’s look at the BHA vs FUL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks among other details.

Brighton & Hove Albion are dangerously close to the relegation zone. The Seagulls are currently slotted 17th on the Premier League table as they have registered just 17 points so far. With just three wins from 19 games, Graham Potter's men will walk into the match following a narrow 1-0 win over Leeds in their last PL outing followed by a 2-1 win against Blackpool in the FA Cup.

Fulham on the other end are five points away from their Wednesday night opponents as they are slotted just a position below in the Premier League standings. Currently slotted 18th and in the drop zone, Scott Parker's men have registered only 12 points in the Premier League this season winning only 2 out of their 18 games. The Londoners walk into the match following a narrow defeat to Manchester United and will be hoping to bridge their gap with a win on Wednesday.

BHA vs FUL Playing 11

Brighton and Hove Albion- Robert Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Dan Burn, Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Solly March, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay

Fulham- Alphonse Areola, Joachim Andersen, Ola Aina, Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Harrison Reed, Joe Bryan, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, Ivan Cavaleiro, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ademola Lookman

BHA vs FUL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Alphonse Areola

Defenders- Adam Webster, Ola Aina, Lewis Dunk, Tosin Adarabioyo, Solly March

Midfielders- Leandro Trossard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Alexis Mac Allister, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa

Strikers- Neal Maupay

BHA vs FUL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Neal Maupay or Leandro Trossard

Vice-Captain- Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa or Alexis Mac Allister

BHA vs FUL Match Prediction

Both teams are desperate for a win in the Premier League and will want to earn all points in this game. However, they run a risk of giving away fellow relegation-threatened opponent an opportunity to hit them up on a counter-attack and end up losing the match. Brighton have already played out eight draws in the ongoing Premier League season and will be hoping to convert those draws into wins as they aim to get away from the drop zone. However, Fulham have the knack of winning such games and will offer Brighton a tough battle.

Prediction- Brighton 0-0 Fulham

Note: The above BHA vs FUL Dream11 prediction, BHA vs FUL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BHA vs FUL Dream11 Team and BHA vs FUL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result