BHA Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top-picks, Premier League Match Preview

Brighton and Hove Albion play hosts to Southampton at the American Express Community Stadium. The fixture will be played on Monday, December 7 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our BHA vs SOU Dream11 prediction, BHA vs SOU Dream11 team and the probable BHA vs SOU playing 11.
Ralph Hasenhüttl will be hoping his side can get back to winnings away after they lost 3-2 to Manchester United last Sunday at the St. Mary's Stadium. On the other side, Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Liverpool keeping the Seagulls' four points above the relegation zone. Graham Potter’s side have two wins, four draws and four defeats to their name. Based on the recent form of our BHA vs SOU match prediction, Southampton should continue their impressive performance and win the game.
The two clubs last faced each other in July in the 2019/20 season with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Neal Maupay scored a first-half goal for Brighton & Hove Albion which was cancelled out by a strike from Danny Ings later on.
The 2️⃣0️⃣➕ goals in a season club...@mattletiss7 ✅@1jamesbeattie ✅@IngsDanny 🆕— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 6, 2020
Last time out against #BHAFC: pic.twitter.com/phdFptTI9t
Brighton and Hove Albion probable 11 - Mathew Ryan, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Solly March, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck, Aaron Connolly
Southampton probable 11 - Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo, Theo Walcott, Che Adams
BHA vs SOU live: Brighton and Hove Albion top picks
BHA vs SOU live: Southampton top picks
Goalkeeper - Mathew Ryan
Defenders - Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard
Midfielders - Solly March, Yves Bissouma, James Ward-Prowse (VC)
Forwards - Neal Maupay (C), Che Adams, Theo Walcott
Note: The above BHA vs SOU Dream11 prediction, BHA vs SOU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BHA vs SOU Dream11 team and BHA vs SOU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
