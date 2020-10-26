BHA Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Amex this week in a late kickoff. West Brom are still winless and will look to pick up their first win against an inconsistent Brighton side this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, October 26 at 11:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our BHA vs WBA Dream11 prediction, BHA vs WBA Dream11 team and the probable BHA vs WBA playing 11.

BHA vs WBA live: BHA vs WBA prediction and preview

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic will be happy having kept a clean sheet against a struggling Burnley; this after the Baggies conceded 13 in just four games. The Baggies will now look to end their winless streak with their toes already being tagged for the relegation morgue. Brighton will also be looking to pick up all three points to ensure they find it easy to stay away from the relegation zone. Based on recent form, our BHA vs WBA Dream11 prediction is a hard-fought win for Graham Potters' side.

⚽️ 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗦

⚽️ 𝗗𝗔𝗪𝗦𝗢𝗡



Two headers. Two goals. A quick look back at our last victory against Brighton in January, 2018. pic.twitter.com/mqRDZUygnx — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 25, 2020

Also Read | Sergio Ramos' Contract Extension Talks Stuck In Limbo, Skipper Demands Two-season Stay

BHA vs WBA live: Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced each other 24 times across all competitions. West Bromwich Albion have won ten while Brighton & Hove Albion have picked all three points on six occasions. The remaining eight encounters were played out as draws. The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in an FA Cup tie with Brighton beating West Brom 3-1.

Also Read | Man United Don’t Need Van De Beek, Claims Evra With Dutch Star Spotted Fuming On The Bench

BHA vs WBA Dream11 prediction: Probable BHA vs WBA playing 11

Brighton & Hove Albion probable 11 - Mathew Ryan, Adam Webster, Ben White, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Steven Alzate, Yves Bissouma, Solly March, Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana, Neal Maupay

- Mathew Ryan, Adam Webster, Ben White, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Steven Alzate, Yves Bissouma, Solly March, Leandro Trossard, Adam Lallana, Neal Maupay West Bromwich Albion probable 11 - Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Jake Livermore, Conor Gallagher, Filip Krovinovic, Matheus Pereira, Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana

BHA vs WBA live: Top picks for BHA vs WBA Dream11 team

BHA vs WBA live: Brighton & Hove Albion top picks

Neal Maupay

Solly March

BHA vs WBA live: West Bromwich Albion top picks

Sam Johnstone

Matheus Pereira

Also Read | Arsenal Fans Left Concerned With Aubameyang Spotted taking Pills During Leicester Loss

BHA vs WBA Dream11 prediction: BHA vs WBA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Sam Johnstone

Defenders - Ben White, Tariq Lamptey, Branislav Ivanovic

Midfielders - Livermore, Gallagher, Solly March, Adam Lallana,Grady Diangana

Forwards - Neal Maupay (C), Matheus Pereira (VC)

Also Read | Guy Mowbray Quits Twitter After Facing Backlash For Comments On Marcus Rashford

Note: The above BHA vs WBA Dream11 prediction, BHA vs WBA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BHA vs WBA Dream11 team and BHA vs WBA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: WBA Twitter