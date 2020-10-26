BHA Vs WBA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Quick links:
Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Amex this week in a late kickoff. West Brom are still winless and will look to pick up their first win against an inconsistent Brighton side this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, October 26 at 11:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our BHA vs WBA Dream11 prediction, BHA vs WBA Dream11 team and the probable BHA vs WBA playing 11.
West Brom boss Slaven Bilic will be happy having kept a clean sheet against a struggling Burnley; this after the Baggies conceded 13 in just four games. The Baggies will now look to end their winless streak with their toes already being tagged for the relegation morgue. Brighton will also be looking to pick up all three points to ensure they find it easy to stay away from the relegation zone. Based on recent form, our BHA vs WBA Dream11 prediction is a hard-fought win for Graham Potters' side.
⚽️ 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗦— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) October 25, 2020
⚽️ 𝗗𝗔𝗪𝗦𝗢𝗡
Two headers. Two goals. A quick look back at our last victory against Brighton in January, 2018. pic.twitter.com/mqRDZUygnx
The two clubs have faced each other 24 times across all competitions. West Bromwich Albion have won ten while Brighton & Hove Albion have picked all three points on six occasions. The remaining eight encounters were played out as draws. The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in an FA Cup tie with Brighton beating West Brom 3-1.
BHA vs WBA live: Brighton & Hove Albion top picks
BHA vs WBA live: West Bromwich Albion top picks
Goalkeeper - Sam Johnstone
Defenders - Ben White, Tariq Lamptey, Branislav Ivanovic
Midfielders - Livermore, Gallagher, Solly March, Adam Lallana,Grady Diangana
Forwards - Neal Maupay (C), Matheus Pereira (VC)
