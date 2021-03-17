Bhaichung Bhutia And Eros Now Team Up To Provide Free-of-cost Football Coaching

Efforts have been underway to reignite the Indian football legacy with several initiatives over the past few decades, involving national team players. Following the queue, former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia has joined hands with entertainment and media giants Eros Now with an aim to nourish selective footballing talents in the country.

Bhaichung Bhutia collaborates with Eros Now for free training

As part of the collaboration, the Indian football legend will provide a year-long training to a lucky winner each from Delhi and Mumbai for a year at his school. Bhaichung Bhutia has strived hard for the progression of the sport in the country and runs a football school named after him in Delhi. The lucky winners will be provided with free training at the same school.

The partnership between Bhaichung Bhutia and Eros Now is an integral part of the promotional campaign for the Hindi film 7 Kadam. The movie, which is slated to be released on March 24, focuses on football and the generational gap with regards to the sport between a father and a son.

Notably, the movie stars Amit Sadh, Deeksha Seth, Ronit Roy Nivaan Sen and Karmveer Choudhary. Reportedly, the former Indian football captain has expressed his happiness of being a part of the collaboration with an aim to nourish the football stars of the country.

Bhaichung Bhutia football coaching school set up in 2010

The Bhaichung Bhutia Football School was established in 2010 in association with Football By Carlos Queiroz (FBCQ), the Portuguese football academy run by former Colombian national team coach Carlos Queiroz. Children between the age of 5 to 15 years are being catered to by the Bhaichung Bhutia football coaching school under the guidance of senior football coaches from Portugal.

Bhaichung Bhuria career highlights

The Bhaichung Bhutia career with the national team as well as the clubs was full of accomplishments. In 1999, he joined English football club Bury, becoming the first Indian to sign a professional contract with a European club and only the second Indian to play professional football in Europe after legendary footballer Mohammed Salim.

As part of the Bhaichung Bhutia stats, he played 104 games with the Indian national football team. Bhaichung Bhutia struck 40 goals to his credit. Following his injury in the AFC Asian Cup 2011 in Qatar, the skipper announced his decision to hang up his boots. Notably, India were eliminated in the competition following their 4-1 loss against South Kores.

Image courtesy: Bhaichung Bhutia Twitter