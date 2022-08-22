Bhaichung Bhutia Moves Supreme Court, Extends Support To New Constitution For AIFF

In a key development, former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has filed an intervention petition in the Supreme Court in relation to the ongoing AIFF hearing. The star striker has backed the constitution prepared by the Committee of Administration (CoA), stating that it gives freedom from domination of players and politicians for decades.

In a shocking turn of events, the world football governing body (FIFA) decided to ban AIFF over third-party interventions only a week ago. Bhutia, on Friday, filed his nomination for the President's post in the upcoming AIFF elections. The AIFF elections to the executive committee are to be held here on August 28.

Bhaichung Bhutia backs constitution prepared by CoA

Following the AIFF ban, the U-17 Women's World Cup will no longer be held in the country and the national team or club teams will be able to take part in international competitions. "The constitution prepared by the administrative committee (COA) should be accepted as the new legislation of the All India Football Federation because the new constitution is not only according to the changes in today's era but is also more sensitive about serving and former players, thinking in their interest," Bhaichung Bhutia wrote in his petition.

The petition added, "This draft of the constitution will also give freedom from the domination of some players and politicians for decades. therefore, the supreme court should fully implement its order given on August 3 because in that order, only a 36-member committee of eminent and prominent football players will work as a general meeting. they will be part of the electoral college that elects the executive committee."

Bhaichung Bhutia on FIFA banning AIFF

Bhaichung Bhutia had termed FIFA's decision to ban Indian football 'very harsh' but said that this is an opportunity to get the country's sport in order. However, the ban is still left to be reconsidered by FIFA as it is in talks with the sports ministry and hopeful of a positive outcome regarding the women's U-17 World Cup showpiece event.

Speaking to PTI, the Sikkimise sniper said, "Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football and at the same time I feel it's a very harsh decision of FIFA to ban Indian football. But at the same time i feel it's a great opportunity for us to get our system right. It's very important that all the stakeholders -- the federation, the state associations, to come together and get the system right and everybody work for the betterment of Indian football."