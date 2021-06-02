BHZ Vs MNG Dream11: Bosnia And Herzegovina Vs Montenegro Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro are set to take on each other in their upcoming international friendly on Wednesday, June 2. The international friendly is set to be played at the Stadion Grbavica in Sarajevo with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the BHZ vs MNG Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

BHZ vs MNG Match Preview

Both the teams have failed to qualify for the highly anticipated European Championship and will now focus to build some positive momentum for themselves ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers which are scheduled for September. They will also head into the match following poor results and a contrasting run of form as well.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be starting the game following a poor streak which sees them remain winless since September 2020 failing to record a win in the UEFA Nations League last year while also not being able to win any of their friendlies. In 2021, Bosnia and Herzegovina played three matches which including two World Cup qualifiers against Finland and France. After managing to draw against Finland, they went on to suffer from yet another defeat against France in their latest outing.

Montenegro on the other hand saw their five-match winning end in their last outing with the 64th ranked team on FIFA standings suffering from a narrow 1-0 loss to Norway. The visitors will be hoping to bounce back on the winning ways and look to tighten up their screws in the international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Montenegro are also scheduled to play Isreal's national football team next before coming back on the field in September to continue with their World Cup qualifying campaign against Turkey, Netherlands, Latvia and so forth.

BHZ vs MNG Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - M. Jankovic or M. Stevanovic

Vice-Captain - E. Demirovic or V. Savicevic

BHZ vs MNG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M. Sarkic

Defenders – S. Savic, S. Kolasinac, M. Semic, E. Clvic

Midfielders – S. Hakasbanovic, D. Saric, V. Savicevic, M. Stevanovic

Strikers – E. Demirovic, M. Jankovi

BHZ vs MNG Dream11 Prediction

We expect the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Montenegro match to end in a draw and predict both teams to cancel each other out across the duration of this game.

Prediction - Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-0 Montenegro

Note: The above BHZ vs MNG Dream11 prediction, BHZ vs MNG Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BHZ vs MNG Dream11 Team and BHZ vs MNG Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result