 BIE Vs LEP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

Matchday 26 of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign sees Arminia Bielefeld hosting RB Leipzig in their upcoming match on Friday. The German league clash is set to be played at the Schuco Arena on Match 19 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:00 AM (Saturday, March 20) according to iST. Let's have a look at the BIE vs LEP Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other match details.

BIE vs LEP live: BIE vs LEP Dream11 match preview

Arminia Bielefeld walk into the match as the 15th ranked team on the Bundesliga table having registered six wins while playing out four draws and losing 15 matches in the league so far. With 22 points from 25 games, the hosts are dangerously close to the drop zone with only 1 point keeping them above relegation-threatened 17th placed Mainz 05. They will be heading into the match brimming with confidence after recording a narrow 1-2 won over Bayer Leverkusen and look to maintain record their second consecutive win on Friday. However, they face tough competition and will have to bring their A-game against a strong RB Leipzig side.

RB Leipzig on the other hand trail league leaders FC Bayern Munich by four points as the visitors find themselves slotted second in the German League. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the league so far recording 16 wins from 25 games while playing out six draws and losing just three matches. However, they have faltered in recent times as their last Bundesliga outing ended in a 1-1 stalemate against Eintracht Frankfurt and will be hoping to bounce back strong with a win on Friday.

BIE vs LEP Playing 11

Arminia Bielefeld- Stefan Ortega, Joakim Nilsson, Amos Pieper, Cedric Brunner, Anderson Lucoqui, Manuel Prietl, Christian Gebauer, Masaya Okugawa, Arne Maier, Ritsu Doan, Fabian Klos

RB Leipzig- Peter Gulacsi, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban,Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Kevin Kampl, Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen

BIE vs LEP Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Peter Gulacsi

Defenders – Amos Pieper, Lukas Klostermann, Anderson Lucoqui, Nordi Mukiele

Midfielders - Christian Gebauer, Dani Olmo, Ritsu Doan

Strikers - Christopher Nkunku, Fabian Klos, Yussuf Poulsen

BIE vs LEP Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Yussuf Poulsen or Fabian Klos

Vice-Captain- Christopher Nkunku or Ritsu Doan

BIE vs LEP Match Prediction

RB Leipzig are expected to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Arminia Bielefeld 0-2 RB Leipzig

Note: The above BIE vs LEP Dream11 prediction, BIE vs LEP Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BIE vs LEP Dream11 Team and BIE vs LEP Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.