BIE Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga 2021 Match Preview

Matchday 22 of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign sees Arminia Biefeld play Vfl Wolfsburg on Friday. The match is slated to be played at the Schuo Arena on February 18 with the kick-off scheduled for 1:00 AM (Saturday, February 19) according to IST. Let's have a look at the BIE vs WOL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of the Bundesliga encounter.

BIE vs WOL live: BIE vs WOL Dream11 match preview

Arminia Biefeld walk into the match as the 16th ranked team in the Bundesliga. With just five wins from 20 games, Uwe Neuhaus's men have registered 18 points so far. However, they will start this match brimming with confidence as their previous outing ended in a 3-3 draw against table-toppers Bayern Munich. The hosts of this game held the lead twice when they were 2-0 and then 3-1 up but Bayern Munich managed to crawl back into the match. However, they will still take a lot of pride in playing out a draw against the reigning Bundesliga champions and look to come out all guns blazing against Wolfsburg.

Also Read Erling Haaland Transfer: Presidential Candidate Laporta Confirms Barcelona Will Join Race

Oliver Glasner's side have been performing exceedingly well and as they are on an eight-match unbeaten streak. Wolfsburg have registered three draws and five wins in their previous eight games as they head into the match after playing out a 0-0 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous outing. Currently ranked fourth on the Bundesliga table, the visitors have managed to register 10 wins and 39 points from 21 matches and start the match as heavy favorites.

BIE vs WOL Playing 11 (probable)

Arminia Bielefeld- Stefan Ortega, Mike van der Hoorn, Amos Pieper, Cedric Brunner, Nathan de Medina, Manuel Prietl, Fabian Kunze, Michel Vlap, Andreas Voglsammer, Christian Gebauer, Fabian Klos.

Also Read Barcelona Missed Out On Signing Kylian Mbappe In 2017 In Favour Of Dembele: Football Agent

Wolfsburg- Koen Casteels, Maxence Lacroix, Kevin Mbabu, Otavio, John Brooks, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Josip Brekalo, Yannick Gerhardt, Ridle Baku, Wout Weghorst.

BIE vs WOL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Koen Casteels

Defenders- Cedric Brunner, Kevin Mbabu, Amos Pieper, John Brooks

Midfielders- Christian Gebauer, Xaver Schlager Michel Vlap, Yannick Gerhardt

Strikers- Fabian Klos, Wout Weghorst

Also Read Europa League Results: Man United Humiliate Real Sociedad, Arsenal Share Spoils Vs Benfica

BIE vs WOL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Wout Weghorst or Christian Gebauer

Vice-Captain- Fabian Klos or Yannick Gerhardt

BIE vs WOL Match Prediction

The Green-and-Whites have a fantastic record against Arminia Biefeld as they have won their last five meetings against them. However, Armenia Biefeld will be walking into the match with great confidence after their Bayern Munich draw and will be hoping to continue building some positive momentum on that performance. Given the team's current form, we expect Wolfsburg to register a narrow win and edge out three points against Arminia Biefeld in this Bundesliga tie.

Also Read MATCHDAY: Wolves-Leeds In EPL; Lyon Aims For 1st In France

Prediction: Arminia Biefeld 2-3 Wolfsburg

Note: The above BIE vs WOL Dream11 prediction, BIE vs WOL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BIE vs WOL Dream11 Team and BIE vs WOL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.