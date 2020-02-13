Leeds United played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford away from home. Marcelo Bielsa's side had Liam Cooper to thank as they came from 1-0 down to rescue a point in the Championship. Leeds United are second in the Championship standings and are in contention to make it to the Premier League play-offs later this season. Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa will be under immense pressure to guide his side to the Premier League after narrowly missing out last year.

Marcelo Bielsa gives his opinion on Leeds United's recent draw

💬 "We controlled their attackers well" Marcelo gives his thoughts on last night's draw at Griffin Park — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 12, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa likes to get naked and lie down on a table for 30 minutes after a loss

Former Chile players Mark Gonzalez and Jose Pedro Fuenzalida have played under Marcelo Bielsa for the national team in the past. The two players revealed an interesting ritual that Marcelo Bielsa follows every time his side loses an official match. They said that after a loss to Ecuador, they saw Marcelo Bielsa get naked and lie down on a table for 30 minutes.

They added, “He was really hot, walking up and down, not speaking with anybody. There was another dressing room next to us and he was there. We walked in and he was completely naked, laying on top of a treatment table like someone was going to perform surgery on him. He was there for about 30 minutes, totally naked. It happened to me several times. We lost a final 1-0 to Italy playing well and missing a lot of players. He even fought with the Italy manager. He went to the dressing room angry, and when we entered he was going mad walking around and taking off his clothes.”

Imagine what the Leeds United squad would have witnessed if Liam Cooper had not scored the equaliser against Brentford last weekend?

Benjamin Mendy heaps praise on Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa

Benjamin Mendy on Marcelo Bielsa:



"Yes, he is so special. The videos! The meetings! For me, when you go to France you need to try to speak French, but he spoke in Spanish all the time – that’s how much he was focused only on the game. He always had a guy with him to translate." pic.twitter.com/YTduwZTbvn — Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) February 7, 2020

