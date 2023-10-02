Big blow for Manchester United, Lisandro Martinez set to be sidelined until next year

Following the on-field setback against Crystal Palace, the week ended on a more terrible note for Manchester United. According to reports, the Red Devils' central defender Lisandro Martinez is set to undergo a second operation on his foot. The treatment could keep him out for a major part of the season.

As per a report by The Athletic, Manchester United and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez is expected to remain out of action till the onset of next year. The continued foot injury has apparently aggravated during the Arsenal match and in order to recuperate he would have to undergo another surgery. Initial developments suggest he will stay out for three months. However, nothing can be gauged at this moment.

Martinez has already missed two months of the 2023/24 season due to a broken metatarsal in his right foot, that he suffered during a Europa League tie against Sevilla. The recovery went as per procedure but the return has only brought more reasons to worry. He made a comeback during the preseason, but after experiencing soreness in the same region during United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal earlier in September, Martinez left the game again. Following the return to the squad, he played against Brighton in the Premier League and Bayern Munich in the Champions League. However, the bothersome metatarsal problem persisted and as a result, the comeback has been cut short. The club's medical staff has now determined that a second surgery would be ideal for him to fully heal from the long-standing injury.

Selection issues for Erik ten Hag

Due to the absence of many players, including fullbacks Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Sergio Reguilon, United are now experiencing a defensive crisis under Erik ten Hag. Sofyan Amrabat, a defensive midfielder, brought in during the summer transfer window, has been obliged to fill in as a makeshift left-back for him as Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof form the centre of defence.