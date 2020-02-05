Business As Usual For B'day Boy Ronaldo As Juventus Star Sweats It Out In Fitness Drill

Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo turned 35 on Wednesday and what a way it was for him to celebrate his birthday as he took part in a fitness drill. CR7 did not make any compromise and it was business as usual for him even on the day he turned a year older. It is known that he is arguably the biggest fitness fanatic in the history of sports and has been a source of inspiration to the likes of Indian skipper Virat Kohli when it comes to fitness.

READ: Manchester United hold talks to beef up Ed Woodward's security after violent protests

READ: How Carlos Tevez proved Sir Alex Ferguson wrong and irked all Manchester United fans

In the video posted by Ronaldo himself on social media, the Portuguese icon can be seen giving his 100 per cent in a tough training session. In the fitness drill, CR can be seen running around with passion and determination. The instructor stationed there seems to be noting the time as to when Ronaldo completes his rigorous session. Nonetheless, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon can be seen displaying ruthless aggression as he completes the task as if it was a walk in the park for him. After he is done, Ronnie gets a huge round of applause as well.

Watch the video right here:

Cristiano Ronaldo is on a roll in 2020

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo continued his prolific goalscoring run in Serie A after netting twice against Fiorentina in Serie A. The Portuguese international converted two penalties and the Turin side maintained their lead at the top of the Serie A points table. Ronaldo’s penalties were critical since Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski had made some hilarious claims before the match.

'Rocket Ronaldo' scored his first goal of the night in the 40th minute. A shot fired by Miralem Pjanic was blocked by a Fiorentina player's hand. He was subsequently penalized by the referee after the decision was referred to VAR. Ronaldo slotted in from the spot as Dragowski went in the right direction, but failed to block the shot.

In the 80th minute of the game, Juventus’ Rodrigo Bentancur was brought down in the penalty box. Ronaldo again hit it behind the net. However, this time, Ronaldo sent Dragowski in the wrong direction, inviting criticism for the goalkeeper. Defender Matthijs de Ligt headed the third for the defending Serie A champions in the injury time of the game.

The brace against Fiorentina takes Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally to 22 goals in 27 games across all competitions. He has also scored in nine consecutive Serie A games this season. The Portuguese has also registered three assists to his name. Juventus will next play against Verona on Saturday, February 8, 2020 (February 9 according to IST) in Serie A.

READ: Schalke looks into racist abuse at German Cup game

READ: Berbatov blasts United for relying on Fernandes, not making more 'statement' signings