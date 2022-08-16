'Black Day For Football In India': IFA Secretary Anirban Dutta Rues FIFA's Ban On AIFF

The Indian Football Association (IFA) Secretary Anirban Dutta revealed his thoughts on FIFA suspending the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Monday night. The global football governing body suspended AIFF’s status, citing third-party influence in the daily affairs of the Indian football body. The suspension meant India was stripped of the official rights to host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, while the national teams get banned from international competitions.

Reactions from all corners of the Indian sporting community started pouring in as soon as the development came to light, while FIFA’s ban on AIFF also became a trend on Twitter. Meanwhile, speaking in an interview with ANI, the secretary of West Bengal’s football managing body, Anirban Dutta termed FIFA’s decision as a humiliating incident for the Indian football fraternity. Suspending AIFF, FIFA had mentioned that the unanimous decision by the Bureau of the FIFA Council was taken due to third-party influence, which is seen as a violation.

Anirban Dutta says FIFA's ban will push Indian football towards Dark Days

Anirban called for immediate action from the court, citing that Indian football should go down this route. He also mentioned that the AIFF should work independently and any intervention in the same should be removed. Citing FIFA’s ban on AIFF, Dutta termed it as a big loss, as it will push Indian football towards dark days. He concluded his thoughts, urging the government to see that AIFF works independently.

"FIFA's suspension on AIFF is a black day for football in India. It is very humiliating for the entire football fraternity of India. This is not the way we should go ahead. We should understand that FIFA worldwide does not need third-party interference in the administration of football. The court has to take necessary actions and immediately remove any interference. Let AIFF function independently. I think it is going to be a big loss for Indian Football if we get banned by FIFA," Anirban Dutta told ANI.

"We know that ATK Mohun Bagan is participating in AFC Cup... which can be stopped and they won't be allowed to participate in that. The U-17 Women's World Cup is scheduled in India which can be taken away from us. It will push back Indian football into the dark ages," he added.

"I plea to the government and court to allow AIFF to function independently," Dutta said.

FIFA sent out several notices to AIFF prior to banning the Indian body. Earlier on August 3, the AIFF was asked by the Supreme Court of India to hold the elections as expeditiously as possible and in time for the U-17 Women’s World Cup. Three days later, FIFA threatened AIFF to cancel its rights to host the World Cup due to third-party influence, before finally announcing the ban on Tuesday.

More about FIFA's ban on AIFF

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was scheduled to be held from October 11 to October 30, 2022, and but now stands in jeopardy. “The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned,” FIFA said in their statement. It is pertinent to mention that FIFA will lift its ban only after the order to set up a Committee of Administrators (COA) to act as the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed, and the AIFF elections are held.