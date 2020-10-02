Black History Month: How Football Clubs Around The World Have Opted To Show Their Support

Throughout the month of October, a number of football clubs around the world will celebrate Black History Month, the annual celebration of African-American history and heritage. Top Premier League clubs including Tottenham and Liverpool took to social media to promote events in order to provide better knowledge and understanding of the history of the African-American community. Over the past few months, clubs all across Europe have shown their support towards the African-American society with the current Black Lives Matter movement taking the world by storm.

What is Black History Month? Where is it celebrated?

Black History Month is an annual tradition followed by several countries as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora. In the USA and Canada, Black History Month is celebrated in the month of February while in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands it's celebrated in October. Football clubs in Europe and the UK have also opted to celebrate Black History Month throughout October.

Premier League Black History Month celebration

On October 1, the Premier League revealed that it would be marking this year's Black History Month by celebrating the achievements of players of African and Caribbean descent who’ve made a huge impact on the pitch, starting with those that have won the Premier League title. The Premier League has strongly supported the Black Lives Matter movement with players taking a knee just before kick-off to show support for the movement. Tottenham and Liverpool were also among the two top clubs that have planned events throughout the month of October in order to spread awareness of African-American history and heritage.

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool revealed they will offer fans and club staff the chance to access a range of cultural activities. The Reds will celebrate Black History Month with a number of events and activities to educate fans, explaining that the celebration will continue to run through the season. The club staff will also be privy to a virtual concert and a digital music playlist with African music to celebrate black heritage and diversity

Throughout October, the Club is celebrating #BlackHistoryMonth, as part of our commitment to promoting equality and diversity for all.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 1, 2020

North London giants Tottenham Hotspur also revealed that the club will be celebrating Black History Month focusing on education and coaching. Manager Jose Mourinho is set to conduct a virtual press conference with students from the Black Collective of Media in Sport (BCOMS) initiative. Spurs legend Ledley King and academy coach Chris Powell will feature in a panel discussion aimed at inspiring the next generation of African-American football coaches.

Image Credits - AP