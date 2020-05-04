Blaise Matuidi Opens Up On ‘psychotic’ Coronavirus Experience And How He Feared For Family

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on football across Europe with major leagues suspended or called off to contain the spread of the virus. Italy remains one of the worst-affected countries with many football stars in the country testing positive for the deadly virus. Juventus star Blaise Matuidi tested positive for the virus six weeks earlier and has since made a complete recovery. Despite the recovery, the French midfielder talked about the change and the impact of coronavirus on his life.

Also Read: Blaise Matuidi recovery: Juventus Duo Blaise Matuidi, Daniele Rugani Cleared Of Coronavirus

Blaise Matuidi coronavirus: Juventus star talks about mental battle post coronavirus recovery

Juventus star Blaise Matuidi said his recovery from coronavirus was tough and it took a toll on him. Speaking to YouTube channel Bros Stories, the World Cup-winning midfielder revealed that testing positive made him feel 'psychotic' after he was forced into confinement. The former Paris Saint-Germain star said that he was shocked by the result and feared for the well-being of his family and friends. Blaise Matuidi added that the process was difficult but he could reassure his family and wanted to end things as fast as possible.

Also Read: Blaise Matuidi Coronavirus: Man Utd star Paul Pogba Dons Juventus Shirt During Training To Support Blaise Matuidi Recovery

Blaise Matuidi coronavirus: Blaise Matuidi recovery

After going into isolation, Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double-check with diagnostic tests for coronavirus. The test results came back negative and the French midfielder was no longer constrained to the home isolation regime. Matuidi's Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani also made a complete recovery while Paulo Dybala continues to remain in isolation with his girlfriend after reportedly testing positive for the fourth time. The news of the Blaise Matuidi recovery was revealed by Juventus in an official club statement.

Also Read: Blaise Matuidi Coronavirus: French Midfielder Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 2nd Juventus Player After Daniele Rugani

Italian top-flight sides have been given the all-clear to return to their training grounds from May 4 with all clubs unanimous in their desire to finish the season. The country continues to be a hotbed for the deadly virus. As per reports, Italy has registered close to 211,000 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported. While 81,654 have recovered, there have been 28,884 coronavirus deaths in Italy.

Also Read: How Paulo Dybala And His Girlfriend Are Keeping Their Spirits High During Quarantine