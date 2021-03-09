BLK Vs SWA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, EFL Championship Match Preview

Matchday 25 of the ongoing EFL Championship 2020-21 sees Blackburn Rovers hosting Swansea City FC in their next league match on Tuesday. The encounter of the second tier of the English domestic football league is set to be played on March 9 at Ewood Park with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BLK vs SWA Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this English league clash.

BLK vs SWA live: BLK vs SWA Dream11 match preview

Blackburn Rovers see themselves strangled in mid-table battle occupying the 15th spot on the Championship standings. With 12 wins from 34 games, The hosts walk into the match after breaking their four-match winless run and recording a comfortable 2-0 win over Milwall in their latest Championship outing. With 43 points to their name, the Rovers will be aiming to move higher up the ladder by building some positive momentum for themselves and will focus on breaking into the top ten before the Championship season ends.

Swansea City on the other hand look likely to compete for an automatic promotion spot which could see them feature in the Premier League next season. Currently slotted third on the table, The visitors have managed to pocket 19 wins from 33 games while playing out eight draws and losing six matches. With 65 points against their tally, Steve Cooper's men are just a point away from second-placed Watford and have two games in hand. They will see this game as an opportunity to move up on the second position and cement themselves for automatic qualification.

BLK vs SWA Playing 11

Blackburn Rovers - Thomas Kaminski, Darragh Lenihan, Amari'i Bell, Ryan Nyambe, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Joe Rothwell, Tom Trybull, Corry Evans, Harvey Elliott, Ben Brereton, Sam Gallagher

Swansea City- Freddie Woodman, Marc Guehi, Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Connor Roberts, Jake Bidwell, Andre Ayew, Conor Hourihane, Jamal Lowe

BLK vs SWA Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Freddie Woodman

Defenders - Ryan Nyambe, Ben Cabango, Darragh Lenihan, Marc Guehi

Midfielders - Corry Evans, Jake Bidwell, Harvey Elliott, Connor Roberts

Strikers - Sam Gallagher, Andre Ayew

BLK vs SWA Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Andre Ayew, or Harvey Elliott

Vice-Captain- Sam Gallagher or Jake Bidwell

BLK vs SWA Match Prediction

Given the form of both teams, we expect Swansea City FC to register a routine victory at the end of this match.

Prediction- Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Swansea City FC

Note: The above BLK vs SWA Dream11 prediction, BLK vs SWA Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BLK vs SWA Dream11 Team and BLK vs SWA Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.