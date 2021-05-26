BLM Vs KAW Dream11: Shonan Bellmare Vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Shonan Bellmare will lock horns against Kawasaki Frontale in their upcoming J.League clash on Wednesday, May 26. The Japanese domestic league clash is set to be played at the Shonan BMW Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 3:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the BLM vs KAW Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of the clash.

UP NEXT: Matchweek 1️⃣6️⃣!



Some of the matchups today around #JLEAGUE ⬇️



© J.LEAGUE - All Rights Reserved pic.twitter.com/MQZUInxrI8 — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) May 26, 2021

BLM vs KAW Match Preview

Shonan Bellmare will head into the match following a string of poor performances with the hosts currently on a three-match winless run. Heading into the game after suffering from a narrow 2-1 loss to Avispa Fukuoka in their previous outing, the hosts find themselves slotted 14th on the J.League table. They have registered just three wins from 15 games while playing out six draws and suffering as many losses in 15 games this season. With 15 points to their name, Shonan Bellmare are just 5 points away from the relegation zone with the hosts looking to extend the gap and aim at pocketing 3 points against Kawasaki Frontale.

Kawasaki Frontale on the other hand have not placed a foot wrong in the ongoing Japanese League with the visitors yet to suffer for a single defeat in the ongoing domestic campaign. Currently sitting at the top of the table, they have pocketed 15 wins from 18 games while playing out three draws this season. With 48 points against their tally, Kawasaki Frontale have been solid so far this season and are expected to continue with their positive run on Wednesday.

BLM vs KAW Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - L. Damiao or S. Nago

Vice-Captain - T. Elyounussi or K. Mitoma

BLM vs KAW Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- K. Tani

Defenders –S. Taniguchi, JC Miranda, S. Tanaka, M. Yamane

Midfielders – A. Tanaka, S. Nago, K. Mitoma, R. Takahashi

Strikers – T. Elyounussi, L. Damiao

BLM vs KAW Dream11 Prediction

We predict a routine victory for Kawasaki Frontale with the visitors likely to walk away with three points at the end of this match.

Prediction - Shonan Bellmare 0-2 Kawasaki Frontale

Note: The above BLM vs KAW Dream11 prediction, BLM vs KAW Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BLM vs KAW Dream11 Team and BLM vs KAW Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result