BLM Vs SND Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, J League Match Preview

Shonan Bellmare and Vegalta Sendai lock horns on matchday four of their J League campaign on Saturday. The Japanese League fixture is set to be played on March 13 at the Shonan BMW Stadium Hiratsuka with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BLM vs SND Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks alongside other match details of the J. League clash.

BLM vs SND live: BLM vs SND Dream11 match preview

Shonan Bellmare have not started off their J League season the way they would have wanted to as the hosts will enter their next match still searching for their first league win. with three matches played, Shonan Bellmare are still to pick up any points with all of their matches ending in losses. They will be hoping to get their points tally up and running by pocketing points on Saturday and a match against Vegalta Sendai provides them with the perfect opportunity to register their first points of the ongoing J League season.

Vegalta Sendai on the other hand have done comparatively better than their hosts as they occupy the 17th position on the J League table. They have registered one point from three games thanks to their 1-1 draw against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their first match of the new season. However, they have faulted since the draw and failed to record any points in their next games with their cup match against Yokohama F. Marinos also ending in a narrow 1-0 loss.

BLM vs SND Dream11 Team: BLM vs SND Playing 11

Goalkeeper - J. Slowik

Defenders -H. Ishihara, S Mate-Jr, K. Olwa, K. Yoshino

Midfielders - T. Okamoto, R. Uehara, R. Takahashi

Strikers - N. Ishihara, Q. Martinis, Y. Ohashi

BLM vs SND Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- N. Ishihara or Y. Ohashi

Vice-Captain- T. Okamoto or R. Uehara

BLM vs SND Match Prediction

Vegalta Sendai have conceded a whopping 11 goals in just three matches and will have to sort out their defensive issues if they want to walk away with any points in this game. We expect Shonan Bellmare to win this match and register their first victory of the season.

Prediction- Shonan Bellmare 1-0 Vegalta Sendai

Note: The above BLM vs SND Dream11 prediction, BLM vs SND Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BLM vs SND Dream11 Team and BLM vs SND Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.