BLM Vs TSU Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, J League Live

Shonan Bellmare have had a disastrous campaign in the J League, as they sit bottom of the points table. With only their third victory throughout the competition against Kashiwa Reysol in the previous game, they now take on Sagan Tosu on Matchday 23 of the J League. Here is our BLM vs TSU Dream11 prediction, top picks and preview.

BLM vs TSU live: BLM vs TSU Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Hiratsuka Kyujo

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Time: 4 pm IST

BLM vs TSU Dream11 prediction and preview

Shonan Bellmare arrive into the game at the back of a close-edged 3-2 victory against Kashiwa Reysol, only their third in 22 games this season. On the other hand, Sagan Tosu have been struggling in recent times, with no victory in the past six games. Their previous game against Shimizu S-Pulse ended in a 1-1 draw. They sit 15th in the league table with 19 points to their credit.

BLM vs TSU Dream11 team, squad list

Shonan Bellmare: Daiki Tomii, Keisuke Saka, Takuya Okamoto, Masaaki Goto, Kosei Tani, Daiki Hotta, Kazuki Oiwa, Taiga Hata, Shunya Mori, Daiki Kaneko, Kazuaki Mawatari, Kazunari Ono, Koki Tachi, Hiroto Nakagawa, Akito Fukuta, Mitsuki Saito, Temma Matsuda, Shota Kobayashi, Tsukasa Umesaki, Naoki Yamada, Akimi Barada, Sosuke Shibata, Hirokazu Ishikara, Hiroshi Ibusuki, Tarik Elyounoussi , Naoki Ishihara, Ko Sawada, Toichi Suzuki, Hidetoshi Miyuki, Yuki Ohashi, Yuto Iwasaki, Satoshi Tanaka

Sagan Tosu: Yohei Takaoka, Daisuke Matsumoto, Eduardo Giusti, Daiki Miya, Tatsuya Morita, Yosei Itahashi, Kim Min-ho, Ayumu Ohata, Keisuke Iwashita, Wang Jia’nan, Ryoya Morishita, Park Jeong-Su, Fuchi Honda, Yuto Uchida, Shinya Nakano, Teruki Hara, Yuzo Kobayashi, Ryunosuke Sagara, Daiki Matsuoka, Yuta Higuchi, Yong-gi Ryang, Hideto Takahashi, Yoshiki Takahashi, Riki Harakawa, Tomoya Koyamatsu, Takeshi Kanamori, Daichi Hayashi, Ahn Yong-Woo, Tiago Alves, Yosuke Yuzawa, Reoto Kodama, Renzo Lopez, Yohei Toyoda, Cho Dong-Geon, Kaisei Ishii

BLM vs TSU live: BLM vs TSU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Daiki Tomii

Defenders: Kazuki Oiwa, Satoshi Tanaka, Teruki Hara, Ryoya Morishita

Midfielders: Toichi Suzuki, Tomoya Koyamatsu, Takeshi Kanamori

Forwards: Naoki Ishihara, Reoto Kodama, Daichi Hayashi

BLM vs TSU match prediction and top picks

Shonan Bellmare: Naoki Ishihara (vc), Toichi Suzuki

Sagan Tosu: Reoto Kodama (c), Daichi Hayashi

BLM vs TSU match prediction

Shonan Bellmare are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The BLM vs TSU match prediction is based on our own analysis. The BLM vs TSU Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Shonan Bellmare Twitter