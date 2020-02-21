BLM Vs URW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Shonan Bellmare will host Urawa Reds for the inaugural match of the J League 2020 season. Both sides will try to better their season compared to the last one. Shonan Bellmare escaped relegation in the 2019 season as they completed five points above the 18th-placed Matsumoto Yamaga. Shonan Bellmare won only 10 times in the 34 games played last season (Draws 6, Losses 18). They had a negative goal difference of (-23). As for Urawa Reds, they finished their J League 2019 in the 14th spot. Urawa Reds managed to bag 9 wins out of the 34 played (Draws 10, Losses 15). They had a negative goal difference of (-16).

The match is scheduled on February 21, 2020, at 3:30 PM at the Hiratsuka Kyujo stadium. Read more for BLM vs URW Dream11 Predictions and BLM vs URW Dream11 squads.

BLM vs URW Dream11 Predictions

BLM vs URW Dream11: Key Players

Shonan Bellmare's key players

Daiki Tomii Kazuaki Mawatari Koki Tachi.

Urawa Red Diamonds' key players

Leonardo Ryo Ishii Tomoya Ugajin.

BLM vs URW Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

BLM vs URW Dream11: Shonan Bellmare Full Squad

Daiki Tomii, Masaaki Goto, Kosei Tani, Daiki Hotta, Kazuaki Mawatari, Keisuke Saka, Takuya Okamoto, Kazunari Ono, Koki Tachi, Kazuki Oiwa, Taiga Hata, Shunya Mori, Daiki Kaneko, Shota Kobayashi, Tsukasa Umesaki, Naoki Yamada, Hiroto Nakagawa, Akito Fukuta, Mitsuki Saito, Temma Matsuda, Akimi Barada, Ko Sawada, Toichi Suzuki, Hidetoshi Miyuki, Sosuke Shibata, Hirokazu Ishikara, Hiroshi Ibusuki, Tarik Elyounoussi , Naoki Ishihara, Yuki Ohashi, Yuto Iwasaki

BLM vs URW Dream11: Urawa Red Diamonds

Shusaku Nishikawa, Haruki Fukushima, Ryo Ishii, Zion Suzuki, Mauricio Antonio, Tomoya Ugajin, Daisuke Suzuki, Tomoaki Makino, Thomas Deng, Daiki Hashioka, Katsuya Iwatake, Takuya Iwanami, Ryosuke Yamanaka, Kazuki Nagasawa, Yosuke Kashiwagi, Fabrício, Ryotaro Ito, Aoki Takuya, Yuki Abe, Koya Yuruki, Takuya Ogiwara, Kai Shibato, Shinzo Koroki, Tomoaki Okubo, Hidetoshi Takeda, Takahiro Sekine, Ewerton, Yuki Muto Quenten Martinus, Kenyu Sugimoto, Kosuke Taketomi, Leonardo Nascimento Lopes De Souza