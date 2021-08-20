Blow For Chelsea Ahead Of Huge Arsenal Clash As Tuchel Confirms Pulisic's Covid Absence

Christian Pulisic is set to miss Chelsea's Premier League match against Arsenal after testing positive for COVID-19. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed the news ahead of their London derby at the Emirates on Sunday. Pulisic is now self-isolating after missing an open training session with the team on Wednesday.

According to UK government regulations, Pulisic must now quarantine for ten days, putting his prospects of playing against Liverpool next week in jeopardy.

Pulisic scored in Chelsea's 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season, and his absence will be a major blow to the Blues. Tuchel disclosed Pulisic's condition ahead of the London derby in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Chelsea's worries will be eased by the expected return of Hakim Ziyech, who has recovered from a shoulder injury. He stated that Ziyech and N'Golo Kante took part in the training session and it looks likely that they will feature against the Gunners.

“Christian (Pulisic) is unfortunately pretty easy to explain: he had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols. He’s not in training and not available for the game (against Arsenal). Hakim and N'Golo both trained yesterday [Thursday] so we need to have a more physically intense session tomorrow and decide tomorrow. Right now, it seems very positive that both can be in the squad for Sunday,” said Thomas Tuchel.

When will Romelu Lukaku make his second debut for Chelsea?

Romelu Lukaku has returned to Chelsea from Inter Milan and is expected to make his second debut for the Blues. Tuchel mentioned that Lukaku might feature against Arsenal at the Emirates. He hopes that the Belgium international will be ready for the clash against Arsenal after featuring in the training session with the late starters of the team.

Romelu Lukaku was signed by Chelsea after months of speculation. His arrival is expected to be a boost for Tuchel, who had to deal with Timo Werner's meagre returns last season. It remains to be seen how Tuchel makes use of both Lukaku and Werner this season given both players are top strikers.

Image credits: AP